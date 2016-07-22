Cameras forum

Should I buy the 80D or save up for a better camera?

by zmrosenzweig / July 22, 2016 10:33 AM PDT

I know that may sound ridiculous, but I mostly use DSLRs for video. I have the 70D now, and love it, but the 80D has so many better options like 60 fps, headphone jack, better low light performance. My other option would be save up for a nicer camera like the 5D mk iii, but again, I mostly use for video, and the mk iii doesn't have quite as good as a live, continuous auto focus mechanism like the 70D and 80D. I would also sometimes be doing 2 camera shots, and want the video quality to be as close as possible. I would keep the 70D and use whichever camera I get as well. What do you guys think?

Additionally:
by zmrosenzweig / July 22, 2016 10:36 AM PDT

Do you guys have any suggestions for cameras that work well with video? I just want some more opinions here.

To me it sounds like
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 22, 2016 10:59 AM PDT

You've sold yourself on what and why to move up a notch. I'm puttering around with the other big make and stuck with a simple t5i which I upped from the older t3i

You should But it
by trdelectronics / July 29, 2016 9:57 AM PDT

80D is not a bad camera it's 24MP. It can give you better video quality then 70D. No doubt Canon EOS 5D Mark 3 is such an awesome camera, it have more featuresthen the 80D but if you are a professional camera user, you can do same with it like 5D mark 3.
According to my recommendation you should buy it.

