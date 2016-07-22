Should I buy the 80D or save up for a better camera?

Do you guys have any suggestions for cameras that work well with video? I just want some more opinions here.
I know that may sound ridiculous, but I mostly use DSLRs for video. I have the 70D now, and love it, but the 80D has so many better options like 60 fps, headphone jack, better low light performance. My other option would be save up for a nicer camera like the 5D mk iii, but again, I mostly use for video, and the mk iii doesn't have quite as good as a live, continuous auto focus mechanism like the 70D and 80D. I would also sometimes be doing 2 camera shots, and want the video quality to be as close as possible. I would keep the 70D and use whichever camera I get as well. What do you guys think?