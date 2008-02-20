should i buy a macbook pro 2.4 or 2.2 w/ 4gb ram

... but don't buy the extra RAM from Apple! Like a lot of folks here, I'd recommend that you buy your RAM from someone else (I recommend QWC Computing -- their prices are competitive and they stand behind everything they sell) and save $350+ over Apple's cost.



As for running Windows on the Mac, I definitely recommend using Boot Camp to run Windows rather than a software-based emulator to run Windows <i>in</i> a Mac OSX session. I have a 2GHz Core 2 Duo MacBook and Windows is speedier with BootCamp than my 2GHz HP laptop! While both VMWare Fusion and Parallels have worked OK and allowed me to run OSX and Windows XP Professional at the same tine, they weren't nearly as fast as running Windows alone with BootCamp.



A couple of things:



1) <i>Definitely, immediately</i> install and run quality anti-virus and firewall protection on your Windows side. That probably should go without saying, but I'd rather be a nag than leave you vulnerable to to bugs, worms, viruses and Lord-know-what-else is out there to ruin your Windows OS install. Many Mac folks, comfortably enjoying OSX Security through Obscurity, ignore this primary protection at their peril. Don't pay the price for making that mistake.



2) For presentation work, equip yourself appropriately and expect occasional problems. Get external adapters for both VGA and DVI cables from Apple for $19 each. You'll almost always be using the VGA adapter on the road, but if you don't have both of them, someone will be set up with the newest stuff and you'll be stuck. $40 is cheap insurance. One limitation I've found is when you run Windows on the Mac, you don't have an effective Function Key-switch for mirroring displays like you would on a PC laptop. Twice I've had to use the Control Panel to extend displays and work in a second, set-aside screen for my presentation. Not ideal, but an acceptable workaround.



If anyone else has additional tips for running Windows on a MacBook/MacBook Pro on the road, I'd love to hear them -- especially when it comes to hooking up to projectors and external displays. That's my only limitation right now. Everything else seems to work fine. And my whole kit for the MacBook weighs less than the 15.4" widescreen HP laptop I was using.