All my cameras have them except the cell phone. And the phone has been doing such a good job that I didn't bring another camera on my last trip. Yes, that was the Evo 4G with its 8 MP camera so not all devices could do so well but it does make for a fine traveling camera I always have with me.
When outdoors, in the Sun I want a viewfinder.
Bob
I have an approximately 5 years old Pentax A30. I rarely use it and I can at best qualify myself as a newbie. I want to give my present camera to my daughter and get a new one for myself.
I am happy with the quality of the pictures of my Pentax but hate using it outside. When there is a lot of light, I can hardly see anything in the LCD screen and I have to guess when I shoot my pictures.
I want to get a good quality camera such as a Canon S95. Is the screen of such a camera sufficiently visible when there is a lot of light?
Should I rather look for Nikon P7000 or Canon G12, both of which have a viewfinder but weight significantly more than the S95?
Budget is flexible.