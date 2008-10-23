Shot-to-Shot Again...

I assume you want a camera with short shutter lag and fast shot-to-shot speed; and want to take these photos of an active child while indoors.
Since it is indoors, that dictates that you must use flash mode.
Any small camera will have some degree of red-eye problem when using flash,
because the flash element is too close to the lens.
It is a matter of physics ... there is no magic cure.
So you need to get some software that is good at removing red-eye.
I suggest you take a good look at the new Casio S10.
Fast and will fit in any pocket (it's only 0.6 inch thick).
It has a remarkable lens that is very sharp.
Detail in the photo is very good.
Here is a review (with sample photos):
http://www.steves-digicams.com/2008_reviews/casio_ex-s10.html
Hi!
I looked at the forum and saw some information on the shot-to-shot speed but it was from december last year and since these things change so quickly I want to ask again.
I need a camera that has low shutter speed and low shot-to-shot speed. See I have a little girl and you have to be fast!!!
Another important thing to me is Red Eye I HATE IT!!!!
Obviously good, sharp pictures and compact enough to fit on my husband's pocket
I don't ask for anything right??
I will appreciate any information
Thanks!