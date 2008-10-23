Cameras forum

by elirod04 / October 23, 2008 7:57 AM PDT

Hi!
I looked at the forum and saw some information on the shot-to-shot speed but it was from december last year and since these things change so quickly I want to ask again.

I need a camera that has low shutter speed and low shot-to-shot speed. See I have a little girl and you have to be fast!!!

Another important thing to me is Red Eye I HATE IT!!!!

Obviously good, sharp pictures and compact enough to fit on my husband's pocket Happy

I don't ask for anything right??

I will appreciate any information

Thanks!

Active Child
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / October 23, 2008 9:14 AM PDT
In reply to: Shot-to-Shot Again...

I assume you want a camera with short shutter lag and fast shot-to-shot speed; and want to take these photos of an active child while indoors.

Since it is indoors, that dictates that you must use flash mode.

Any small camera will have some degree of red-eye problem when using flash,
because the flash element is too close to the lens.
It is a matter of physics ... there is no magic cure.
So you need to get some software that is good at removing red-eye.

I suggest you take a good look at the new Casio S10.
Fast and will fit in any pocket (it's only 0.6 inch thick).
It has a remarkable lens that is very sharp.
Detail in the photo is very good.

Here is a review (with sample photos):

http://www.steves-digicams.com/2008_reviews/casio_ex-s10.html

RE: Active Child
by elirod04 / October 23, 2008 10:23 AM PDT
In reply to: Active Child

Well I see that this one has a shutter speed of .48 for one picture and 14.5 for five photos

I guess that will beat the HP Photosmart R927 that I have recently!

But I see there are some sony's that have an amazing .15 for one picture and 5.08 for five pictures, are any of them any good without compromising picture quality?

Shot to Shot
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / October 23, 2008 12:46 PM PDT
In reply to: RE: Active Child

All digital cameras have two ratings for shot to shot.
With and without flash.
The Casio S10 is one of the few cameras that the times are so close.
Most cameras will have a large delay due to flash recharge time.
With some cameras the flash delay is several seconds.

I doubt that the Sony rating was with flash.

RE: Active Child II
by elirod04 / October 23, 2008 10:26 AM PDT
In reply to: Active Child

Also, pictures don't necessarily need to be indoors, we go outdoors a lot too Happy

Indoors/Outdoors
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / October 23, 2008 1:10 PM PDT
In reply to: RE: Active Child II

Most digital cameras work pretty fast outdoors.
And since flash is not needed then, they can obtain faster shot-to-shot times.
Some have several "burst" modes that permit even faster times.

And of course, there is no red-eye problem outdoors.

But here is the problem.
I don't know of any database or lookup chart that gives
shot to shot timings (indoors or outdoors) for all cameras.

The same goes for shutter lag times too.

Camera manufacturers seldom put that type on information in the specifications that they release.

So I can not give you a list of cameras with the best times.

That type of timing information has to be dug out of reviews.

To create a comprehensive timing comparison chart would probably take more than a month, for one person.

If you want to check the timings on just a few cameras, here is one way to do it:

Go to - http://www.steves-digicams.com/hardware_reviews.html

Select a particular camera review.
Go to the page of the review called "Steve's Conclusions"
He usually has a paragraph that talks about performance.

You could build your own chart for a few selected cameras.

Active Child
by elirod04 / October 27, 2008 12:25 AM PDT
In reply to: Indoors/Outdoors

Still Looking
by elirod04 / October 31, 2008 7:07 AM PDT
In reply to: Indoors/Outdoors

So I went to Walmart to see the Casio Exilim EX-S10, it looks great but very fragile
So I am thinking we would either lose it or break it in less than a month...
OK, so could you please recommend another camera that is quick, easy to use and takes good pictures? I guess it doesn't have to fit in my pocket as long as it is durable...
I appreciate your help

if you can still find it
by kalel33-20416052469708587370302374692233 / October 31, 2008 8:36 AM PDT
In reply to: Still Looking

Look for the Canon G9 or look at the Panasonic LX3. They have the best image quality and features of point and shoots, plus very durable.

Flash recharge time
by MikkiT / November 10, 2008 2:24 AM PST
In reply to: Shot-to-Shot Again...

I currently own a Casio ex-v8, and the recharge time is excellent. I have 4 nieces ages 4 and under, and i am able to keep up with them and never feel like i missed a shot.

However, if you buy this camera or any casio camera, buy it from a site that offers accidental damage insurance. Casio will not bend or make exceptions.
I bought my camera, and dropped it right out of the box, causing a ding. The camera worked perfect for 6 months, and in the middle of a halloween party stopped working mid shot. Sent it in for repair, as it is still under warranty. Without even seeing what was wrong with it, they told me it would be $135 to fix the $220 camera. *sigh*

Rather than fix it, i want to buy a new camera equal to the one i have and purchase accidental dmg insurance. But, as someone already said, there is no exactly charge that sorts by flash recharge time. So i have been searching forums for the past two weeks trying to find out whether the sony W150 or an olympus has equal recharge times.

I highly recommend the casio cameras, just make sure you have proper insurance coverage.

Digital camera shot to shot time
by tony kampwerth / December 28, 2008 10:10 AM PST
In reply to: Shot-to-Shot Again...

Need a recommendation for a new camera with best shot to shot time. Have a Kodak cd1013, but it is approx. 12 seconds. A long wait.

