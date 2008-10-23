Shot-to-Shot Again...

Most digital cameras work pretty fast outdoors.

And since flash is not needed then, they can obtain faster shot-to-shot times.

Some have several "burst" modes that permit even faster times.



And of course, there is no red-eye problem outdoors.



But here is the problem.

I don't know of any database or lookup chart that gives

shot to shot timings (indoors or outdoors) for all cameras.



The same goes for shutter lag times too.



Camera manufacturers seldom put that type on information in the specifications that they release.



So I can not give you a list of cameras with the best times.



That type of timing information has to be dug out of reviews.



To create a comprehensive timing comparison chart would probably take more than a month, for one person.



If you want to check the timings on just a few cameras, here is one way to do it:



Go to - http://www.steves-digicams.com/hardware_reviews.html



Select a particular camera review.

Go to the page of the review called "Steve's Conclusions"

He usually has a paragraph that talks about performance.



You could build your own chart for a few selected cameras.



