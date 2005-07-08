Short Wireless Range

You say this seems to have coincided with getting DSL. Did your DSL provider give you one of those fancy new modems that has integral wireless? If so, that may be the source of the interference that Bob suggested might be coming from next door - but only to find it wasn't next door after all, it was right in your own place. Then you need to figure out how to turn the wireless function off in the modem.



Otherwise, back to the usual suspects. There is no reason for DSL vs. cable, by itself, to affect wireless connectivity strength between the access point and the client. Also, check all the physical aspects - perhaps an antenna or something got bumped loose or maybe it was set back down in a different position after messing with it connecting the DSL?



(Or maybe somebody has suddenly developed a fondness for popcorn... microwave ovens, which share the 2.4Ghz radio band, are a big source of wifi interference...)



dw