Short Wireless Range

1. First, power cycle it all.
2. Next, a neighbor could have installed a Wifi system and now you compete for "air space." Try another Wifi channel. I use 1, 6 and 11 and see which has less interference.
Bob
I am using a Microsoft MN-500 router for my wireless network and it has worked fine up until we got DSL. I plugged the DSL into the router to get wireless internet. This worked for a couple of days then my range was shortened. I have the router downstairs and one of my computers up stairs, it always ued to get ''Very Good'' signal and now it is ''low'', ''very low'', or ''no signal''. I also get limited or no connectivity. Any suggestions? I'm not sure if the DSL has anything to do with the problem.