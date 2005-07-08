Networking & Wireless forum

by reedhave / July 8, 2005 5:31 AM PDT

I am using a Microsoft MN-500 router for my wireless network and it has worked fine up until we got DSL. I plugged the DSL into the router to get wireless internet. This worked for a couple of days then my range was shortened. I have the router downstairs and one of my computers up stairs, it always ued to get ''Very Good'' signal and now it is ''low'', ''very low'', or ''no signal''. I also get limited or no connectivity. Any suggestions? I'm not sure if the DSL has anything to do with the problem.

The usual.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 8, 2005 5:52 AM PDT
In reply to: Short Wireless Range

1. First, power cycle it all.

2. Next, a neighbor could have installed a Wifi system and now you compete for "air space." Try another Wifi channel. I use 1, 6 and 11 and see which has less interference.

Bob

or possibly the less usual...
by Dick White / July 8, 2005 7:11 AM PDT
In reply to: Short Wireless Range

You say this seems to have coincided with getting DSL. Did your DSL provider give you one of those fancy new modems that has integral wireless? If so, that may be the source of the interference that Bob suggested might be coming from next door - but only to find it wasn't next door after all, it was right in your own place. Then you need to figure out how to turn the wireless function off in the modem.

Otherwise, back to the usual suspects. There is no reason for DSL vs. cable, by itself, to affect wireless connectivity strength between the access point and the client. Also, check all the physical aspects - perhaps an antenna or something got bumped loose or maybe it was set back down in a different position after messing with it connecting the DSL?

(Or maybe somebody has suddenly developed a fondness for popcorn... microwave ovens, which share the 2.4Ghz radio band, are a big source of wifi interference...)

dw

Thanks for you help
by reedhave / July 8, 2005 12:47 PM PDT

I live out inthe country fo there is not really any neighboring networks. My DSL modem doesnt have one of those wireless things built it. I just bought a D-Link DI-524 router and an external antenna and that fixed my problem. The store recommended if i lost signal still to put a pie tin under the antenna. This helps to reflect the signal and act as a ground for the signal. Once again, thanks for your time.
-AR

be sure to...
by Dick White / July 8, 2005 1:33 PM PDT
In reply to: Thanks for you help

update the firmware on the new D-Link router. Even brand new ones often are out of date by the time they get through the distribution channel and off the shelf into the customer's home.

dw

DW-Firmware?
by reedhave / July 8, 2005 9:49 PM PDT
In reply to: be sure to...

I see that option in the utility that it has. What is firmware and what does it do?

What is...
by Dick White / July 8, 2005 11:43 PM PDT
In reply to: DW-Firmware?

Hardware: Equipment with chips and circuits.

Software: Programs and operating system instructions that are loaded temporarily into the memory chips of the hardware, and then you can do what ever that set of instructions intends.

Firmware: System instructions that are permanently loaded in hardware that tell it what to do. Sort of like software in the hardware, which is why they call it firmware.

Wetware: One's brain. Your's is getting wetter now... Wink

Firmware for the D-Link 524 can be downloaded from this link: http://www.dlink.com/products/support.asp?pid=316&sec=0#firmware

Note that the page has explicit instructions to figure out which version of the 524 you have. Your owner's manual has instructions on how to install the new firmware to the router.

dw

Small world.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 8, 2005 10:49 PM PDT
In reply to: Thanks for you help

I have the dl-524 and the firmware (the software that it runs internally) was updated just weeks ago. There is little to no chance yours has the latest version from dlink.com

-> And yes, it works better now. It used to require a power cycle randomly from 5 days to 3 weeks. I was about to get an UPS to see if it was some power issue, but the new firmware since it was installed has made this box more of an appliance rather than something I have to check if there is a network glitch.

bob

Firmware
by reedhave / July 9, 2005 2:23 AM PDT
In reply to: Small world.

When I update the firmware, All of my network stettings will stay the same, right?

I forgot to add...
by reedhave / July 9, 2005 2:24 AM PDT
In reply to: Small world.

What exactly is a power cycle in a router?

When I note "cycle power" I mean...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 9, 2005 4:40 AM PDT
In reply to: I forgot to add...

Turn the power off, wait and then turn it on.

My settings were not saved. I used my cheat sheet to set it back up. About 1 minute of work.

Bob

I have a similar problem
by Hour_House / July 8, 2005 7:33 PM PDT
In reply to: Short Wireless Range

I have now purchased a laptop witch connects to my wireless network along with my desktop PC witch also connects to my wireless network. Now that i have my laptop the signal on the desktop and on the laptop is either low, very low or "wireless network connection 2 has limited or no connectivity".

Anyone got any help please?

Andrew

sharing the road.
by Dick White / July 8, 2005 11:45 PM PDT

A wireless network has limited capacity. With only one user, all the capacity is available. When more systems connect, the capacity is shared, and each gets less.

dw

