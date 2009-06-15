Short freeze up - hard drive power settings?

Windows Vista forum

by Thee Paul / June 15, 2009 5:46 AM PDT

When using Photoshop or watching video files, I will occasionally get OS freeze for around five seconds, then everything resumes normally. During the freeze I can hear the hard drive spinning up, and then a click sound before everything resumes. I'm thinking it may be something to do with the power settings? The settings at the moment are keeping almost everything running at all times, but I do still have the turn off hard disk after 20 minutes feature on. Should I turn this off? Will it reduce the lifespan of my hard drives if they're constantly running full power (I rarely shut down). Here are my specs:

Dell XPS 435MT
Intel Core i7 CPU 920 @ 2.67GHz 2.67GHz
6GB RAM
Gcard: ATI Radeon HD 4800
64-bit Vista Home Premium SP1
Main drive: 750GB
Second Drive: 1TB

Thanks!

Actually
by Jimmy Greystone / June 15, 2009 6:24 AM PDT

Actually, if you're hearing a clicking sound from the hard drive, that's more a sign of impending failure than anything to do with power settings. I would be taking this time to make a full backup of any important data, and then make sure you've got Dell's number so you can call as soon as the drive does fail. Assuming it's the one that came with the system.

Hmm.
by Thee Paul / June 15, 2009 6:43 AM PDT
In reply to: Actually

Well, not clicking over and over - just one subtle click before everything resumes. I think this is normal - something like the head readers moving into place? The drive is only around six months old, so I'd be very surprised if it was failing - but I'll bear it in mind.

You'd be surprised
by Jimmy Greystone / June 15, 2009 8:28 AM PDT
In reply to: Hmm.

You'd be surprised. I do Dell warranty repairs for a private college in California, and there are systems that are only couple weeks old that have the hard drives fail. It doesn't really have as much to do with the age of the system as you might think. I've had Dell send me a replacement drive that was DOA before. I've got one laptop in my office right now. It originally came in because the motherboard seemed to have developed an electrical short. Then a day or two later I had to replace the plastic casing which looked like it had been run over with a car. Then all of a sudden the display took on a yellow tint for no apparent reason. It's not loose cables/twisted/pinched cables, as I checked all those. Just out of nowhere, the display seems to have started failing. It was working fine on Thursday of last week, then Friday it seems to have stopped.

The Fix
by ImpetuousRacer / September 9, 2009 4:03 PM PDT
In reply to: You'd be surprised

I had this same problem, drove me nuts.
This wasn't a case of a failing hard drive.

There are 2 known errors I know of. If you have a JMicron eSata slot you're plugging into, update to the latest drivers from their site.
here: ftp://driver.jmicron.com.tw/jmb36x/XP_Vista_Win7/

My solution was, I had Intel ICH10R chipset (same problems on the ICH9R too). Had latest drivers from Manufacturer website for the mobo, but were outdated drivers. I updated the drivers from Intel. The 8.9 Matrix Storage drivers for the Sata. here: http://downloadcenter.intel.com/Product_Filter.aspx?ProductID=2101

Then turned the setting to never turn off hard drive. Those two options fixed my same problem you're having. Let me know if works for you.

Not HD failure.
by HSimpp / January 3, 2011 12:29 PM PST

That's not an HD failure, what you hear is the disc turning on after sleep mode, the problem is that you set the hard disk to go to sleep after after 20 minutes of inactivity, to fix it just go Power Settings and configure so it never goes to sleep or set it to sleep after an hour (or whatever) of inactivity, or maybe a min before the computer goes to sleep mode.

Yeah. I know this is an old post.

