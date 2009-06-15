Short freeze up - hard drive power settings?

You'd be surprised. I do Dell warranty repairs for a private college in California, and there are systems that are only couple weeks old that have the hard drives fail. It doesn't really have as much to do with the age of the system as you might think. I've had Dell send me a replacement drive that was DOA before. I've got one laptop in my office right now. It originally came in because the motherboard seemed to have developed an electrical short. Then a day or two later I had to replace the plastic casing which looked like it had been run over with a car. Then all of a sudden the display took on a yellow tint for no apparent reason. It's not loose cables/twisted/pinched cables, as I checked all those. Just out of nowhere, the display seems to have started failing. It was working fine on Thursday of last week, then Friday it seems to have stopped.