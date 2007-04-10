Short freeze (5 sec) with a beep and then back to normal

....from around the processor, fans, heatsink, and power supply? If not, please do..
You might also try doing a general maintenance of the file structure in the computer by using the instructions in the link below:
Cleanup Things To Do
Hope this helps.
Grif
Hello all,
Recently my computer starts to occasionally freeze when I am using it, and then after 3-5 seconds it goes back to normal. During each freeze, when I moved my mouse to click, there would be no response and I would hear a beep from my desktop. After the short freeze the computer continues to function normally. This happened twice in the last two days when I was using Firefox with an extension called "mediaplayer connectivity" and streaming online video through windows media player. I am not sure if that is of any relevance...but before I start using that extension I haven't had any problem. It could also be other things I installed these few days though...
My computer runs on windows xp with AMD dual core processor and 1GB Ram.
Thanks for helping!!