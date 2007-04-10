Short freeze (5 sec) with a beep and then back to normal

Computer Help forum

by theresaliao / April 10, 2007 10:16 PM PDT

Hello all,

Recently my computer starts to occasionally freeze when I am using it, and then after 3-5 seconds it goes back to normal. During each freeze, when I moved my mouse to click, there would be no response and I would hear a beep from my desktop. After the short freeze the computer continues to function normally. This happened twice in the last two days when I was using Firefox with an extension called "mediaplayer connectivity" and streaming online video through windows media player. I am not sure if that is of any relevance...but before I start using that extension I haven't had any problem. It could also be other things I installed these few days though...

My computer runs on windows xp with AMD dual core processor and 1GB Ram.

Thanks for helping!! Happy

Tried Removing The Cover & Blowing Out The Dust...
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / April 11, 2007 12:14 AM PDT

....from around the processor, fans, heatsink, and power supply? If not, please do..

You might also try doing a general maintenance of the file structure in the computer by using the instructions in the link below:

Cleanup Things To Do

Hope this helps.

Grif

New computer...
by theresaliao / April 11, 2007 12:21 AM PDT

Hello Grif,

Thanks for the advice. The computer is actually new...only 2 weeks old, so not likely dust might be the cause. I will open it up to check anyways.

So does this sound like a problem that I should be really worried about that will in the long run affect my computer or the hardware?

Thanks!

Collapse -
Make the call.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 11, 2007 12:25 AM PDT
In reply to: New computer...

It's just weeks old. They deserve to hear from you.

Ask for a fix.

Bob

