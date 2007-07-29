Shooting Indoors with No Flash

Move baby to near a window, adjust ISO to 800(max) instead of auto and use a stand. Turning on all the lights or shinning a torch light on the subject helps, in which case adjust white balance(auto ?). You can also use a mirror to reflect light on the subject. The maximum shutter speed of 1/500 is going to limit picture taking without flash, what with having no IS.
I have an SD600 and find that indoor pictures with no flash are horrible. Under normal circumstances, I'd use flash, but with a sleeping newborn, this isn't an option. My Canon SD600 makes the pictures dark and often very blurry as opposed to the way the image looks before you take the picture. I've tried using the viewfinder to make it a little bit sharper, but the picture is still dark. Are there any modes I don't know about?