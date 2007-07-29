Shooting Indoors with No Flash

The higher the ISO the more noise will appear on the photo. Generally most PS cameras can do pretty well with ISO 200 and below, and noise starts to increase at ISO 400 and above. Like all the excellent postings above, you need a tripod for your indoor shots. If you use lower ISO (to avoid noise), then you will need to use a slower shutter speed (keep the shutter open for longer)which will risk subject motion blurriness. If your baby is sleeping and not moving at all, then moving the baby to better light and using a slower shutter speed will work pretty well. This will involve some trials and errors before you get the perfect shot. Take a few test shots to get the settings right before bringing the baby to position will save you a lot of frustration.

Here is a photo that I shot in my baby's room. I used the aperture priority setting on a PS camera, keep the ISO low at 100, dial down the f number to 3.2 to get a wider aperture, and in my situation, the camera did the automatic calculation for the exposure time or shutter speed (1/30) since I used aperture priority mode. And of course I move my baby close to the window and set the camera on priority mode. Even though the data said flash was used, I manually pushed down the flash to deactivate it when I took the photo.



http://s165.photobucket.com/albums/u45/hjfok/PS%20camera%20shots/?action=view¤t=DSC00146.jpg