Shooting in California.

"Two gunmen killed at least 14 people and wounded at least 17 others, before being killed after a police chase. The shooting occurred at about 11 a.m., and the suspects were shot at about 3 p.m. after a police chase that.... ended with a shootout in San Bernardino.
A woman was also killed with Farouk, police said. She has not been identified. Witnesses said there were three shooters, but police are not sure if there is another gunman on the loose. According to NBC News, Farouk’s brother was also involved in the shooting.
Farook is citizen of the United States, NBC News reports.
A man named Syed Farook is listed as a state employee who works as an environmental health specialist in San Bernardino.
The name was used on police broadcasts as a possible suspect in the moments after the shooting. A witness said he had left the party and returned with another person and began shooting.
The shooting occurred during a Christmas party being held by the San Bernardino County public health department, which had rented a room at the Inland Regional Center. The center provides services to adults and children with developmental disabilities. More than 600 employees work there."