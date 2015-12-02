Shooting in California.

I sent a friend there a reminder of Pearl Harbor day and linked to the Infamy speech, with a query of how many forgot it yesterday.



I share the poignant reply.



"ery few forgot, I think.



However, on a similar vein, the sirens went nuts again tonight after work in downtown San Bernardino. A helicopter screamed in. No gunshots at the gate, so I go home. Apparently the terrorists planned to take out a building downtown (meaning near my office - maybe it IS my office, I don't know yet).



I forgot and drove past the shooting scene to get to the freeway, the same way I normally go at lunch. Unreal. Police still everywhere and news vans galore. At least the guys on the side of the street at the tables were not hawking crap like I was afraid they might be, but rather offering spiritual guidance, which is very appropriate now.



The cars of the people at the IRC location are still in the parking lot, but some are being allowed to take them home. There are balloons and ribbons all over in respect. The gold ribbons are sad though. Those cars belong to the deceased victims.



There are hand done signs up along fences in the city and the LCD billboards also display tributes and signs of San Bernardino "Strong" and "We Will Recover" and other phrases of tribute or encouragement and inspiration.



People here were quite aware of Pearl Harbor and 9/11 and the other attacks on our soil today. I think the phrase "We Will Never Forget" is going to be the battle cry for the future."