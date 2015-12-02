Speakeasy forum

Shooting in California.

by Dafydd Forum moderator / December 2, 2015 12:14 PM PST
Maybe ISIS related. Sayed Farouk, a woman, his brother.
by James Denison / December 2, 2015 7:00 PM PST
California shooting at Public Health Christmas Party in San Bernardino County, near Redlands and Colton.

"Two gunmen killed at least 14 people and wounded at least 17 others, before being killed after a police chase. The shooting occurred at about 11 a.m., and the suspects were shot at about 3 p.m. after a police chase that.... ended with a shootout in San Bernardino.

A woman was also killed with Farouk, police said. She has not been identified. Witnesses said there were three shooters, but police are not sure if there is another gunman on the loose. According to NBC News, Farouk’s brother was also involved in the shooting.

Farook is citizen of the United States, NBC News reports.

A man named Syed Farook is listed as a state employee who works as an environmental health specialist in San Bernardino.

The name was used on police broadcasts as a possible suspect in the moments after the shooting. A witness said he had left the party and returned with another person and began shooting.

The shooting occurred during a Christmas party being held by the San Bernardino County public health department, which had rented a room at the Inland Regional Center. The center provides services to adults and children with developmental disabilities. More than 600 employees work there."
More fuel for gun control advocates, I suppose
by Steven Haninger / December 3, 2015 1:37 PM PST

Because there's no way to legislate away hatred, someone will want to take away the guns that decent citizens want to own for sport and protection. Angry people will still find a destructive way to vent.

(NT) People with a weapons and a temper.
by JP Bill / December 3, 2015 4:18 AM PST
From San Bernardino
by James Denison / December 8, 2015 3:14 AM PST

I sent a friend there a reminder of Pearl Harbor day and linked to the Infamy speech, with a query of how many forgot it yesterday.

I share the poignant reply.

"ery few forgot, I think.

However, on a similar vein, the sirens went nuts again tonight after work in downtown San Bernardino. A helicopter screamed in. No gunshots at the gate, so I go home. Apparently the terrorists planned to take out a building downtown (meaning near my office - maybe it IS my office, I don't know yet).

I forgot and drove past the shooting scene to get to the freeway, the same way I normally go at lunch. Unreal. Police still everywhere and news vans galore. At least the guys on the side of the street at the tables were not hawking crap like I was afraid they might be, but rather offering spiritual guidance, which is very appropriate now.

The cars of the people at the IRC location are still in the parking lot, but some are being allowed to take them home. There are balloons and ribbons all over in respect. The gold ribbons are sad though. Those cars belong to the deceased victims.

There are hand done signs up along fences in the city and the LCD billboards also display tributes and signs of San Bernardino "Strong" and "We Will Recover" and other phrases of tribute or encouragement and inspiration.

People here were quite aware of Pearl Harbor and 9/11 and the other attacks on our soil today. I think the phrase "We Will Never Forget" is going to be the battle cry for the future."

