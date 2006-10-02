Shooting at an Amish schoolhouse in PA

because by definition law abiding persons are not breaking laws.



There is no majick potion that tells us when or what makes a law abiding person suddenly become the polar opposite.



Far more people are killed by law abiding people who legally own and drive vehicles right up to the moment in which they break a law which results in the death of another or others (such as trying to beat an amber light).



If firearms are taken from or denied to law abiding people only criminals will have them because by definition a criminal is no respecter of laws while a law abiding person is. A gun ban creates more "criminals" than it prevents.



Want a full automatic Assault Rifle such as an M16 or an AK74 (or the more common AK47)? Any can be owned legally by law abiding persons but cost quite a bit and require rather extensive background checks. If you are in a hurry though and aren't concerned about being legal I could arrange to get you one for less than half what you would pay to buy a legal (to anyone qualified to purchase any firearm) civilian version in semi-auto only from a local gun shop. Most such are imported right along with drugs from countries where they are quite common. You would have it but you would be in the criminal class rather than in the law abiding class.



The ONLY thing that makes the statement slightly inaccurate is that in addition to criminals having firearms so would military and police BUT unlike the criminals the military and police personnel would not have arms whenever they wanted them handy.