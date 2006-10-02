Shooting at an Amish schoolhouse in PA

Speakeasy forum

by Josh K / October 2, 2006 2:47 AM PDT

Breaking news, not much detail other than "a number of people" are dead.

Sad

Police: Several Killed At Amish School In Pa.
by Mark5019 / October 2, 2006 2:49 AM PDT
In reply to: heres link fromm cnn

Police say a "number" of people have been killed in a shooting at a one-room Amish schoolhouse in Lancaster County, Pa.

Earlier, there were reports of a hostage situation and multiple people shot at the one-room schoolhouse in eastern Lancaster County.

"There are a number of people dead. ... The exact number I do not know yet," state police Cpl. Ralph Striebig said.

The person who fired the shots was among those killed, Striebig said.

The scene is along the 4800 block of Mine Road near Paradise Township. Lancaster TV station WGAL reported that the school is marked off with police tape and there were at least 13 ambulances in the area. A helicopter was overhead and several firefighting companies were on the ground.

About three dozen Amish people were standing behind a police line, and at least two ambulances had left the scene, the station said. Television news helicopters showed a person being taken away on a stretcher to a waiting medical helicopter.

The Lancaster County 911 Web site reported that dozens of emergency units were dispatched to a "medical emergency" at 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Lancaster General Hospital officials have called in all available personnel and were told to be prepared for a large number of patients, WGAL reported.

John Lines of Lancaster General Hospital said so far they have received three "pediatric" patients. He did not say what their injuries were.


http://www.wsbtv.com/news/9982165/detail.html

Collapse -
Guns
by James Denison / October 2, 2006 3:23 AM PDT

Guns might have saved them too.

Collapse -
Gun politics apart
by Terry Browne / October 2, 2006 3:29 AM PDT
In reply to: Guns

it is a terrible incident. My thoughts go out to the families of these kids.

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Ditto. Probably the only sensible response.
by drpruner / October 2, 2006 5:59 AM PDT
In reply to: Gun politics apart
Collapse -
Yes, because we all know...
by Josh K / October 2, 2006 4:19 AM PDT
In reply to: Guns

....how fond of guns the Amish are.

Geez. How about a little sympathy for the victims.

Collapse -
You don't understand Josh, it is more important than innocen
by Ziks511 / October 2, 2006 4:35 AM PDT

t lives to defend the warped view of the Second Ammendment that the Gun Nuts hold. Doesn't matter that the entire 55,000 killed in Viet Nam are killed each year in the US through gun violence, so long as those who want this carnage to continue get their way. When I say "want this carnage to continue" I don't mean that they intend it, but that by their actions and their political support they want to facilitate the free and unfettered access to guns that fuels the carnage. That's de facto support, if not intentded support.

Rob

Collapse -
Again, not trying to start a gun debate
by Josh K / October 2, 2006 5:11 AM PDT

The Amish have strict religious beliefs and those conflict strongly with the idea of walking around armed. And even if they didn't, I doubt any reasonable person would think that the solution to school shootings would be to send a bunch of six-year-olds to school with guns. Sheesh.

Collapse -
and when the y
by Mark5019 / October 2, 2006 5:26 AM PDT

take away the guns from the law abideing people then only the criminals will be armed

Collapse -
I know that one, mark.
by drpruner / October 2, 2006 6:04 AM PDT
In reply to: and when the y

But in these cases it might be irrelevant. The CO shooter was small time until he went big time, and CO is like NM, a gun-totin' state compared to others. Planning ahead in this case would mean not only owning a gun, but carrying it, with a round in the chamber (or on half-****), keeping one's schoolbook bag in the non-shooting hand at all times, watching out for bad guys (whatever they look like) ...

(The **** is, of course, ''half-crock'' minus the ''r''.
"All watched over by software of loving grace". Happy

Collapse -
This incident is a perfect example....
by Josh K / October 2, 2006 6:11 AM PDT
In reply to: and when the y

...of the fallacy of that statement, Mark. The shooter had no criminal record, so he was a "law-abiding person" when he bought the murder weapon. I don't think they know yet where he bought it or whether he got it legally.

Collapse -
so
by Mark5019 / October 2, 2006 6:36 AM PDT

and again take the guns away from the law abideing and the criminals will have

Collapse -
You're just repeating what I replied to
by Josh K / October 2, 2006 7:54 AM PDT
In reply to: so

This guy was law-abiding (apparently) until today.

Collapse -
Re:You're just repeating what I replied to
by Terry Browne / October 2, 2006 9:49 AM PDT

LOL! Surprised?

Collapse -
and
by Mark5019 / October 2, 2006 10:45 AM PDT

what are the gun laws in sweeden?

Collapse -
and so
by Mark5019 / October 2, 2006 10:44 AM PDT

if you punish all law abideing gun owners like the anti gun owners want who will have guns?

Collapse -
''law-abiding person''
by kmarchal / October 2, 2006 9:45 PM PDT

''We seem ultimately always thrown back on individual ethics as the basis of conservation policy. It is hard to make a man, by pressure of law or money, do a thing which does not spring naturally from his own personal sense of right and wrong.''

* Aldo Leopold *

we can drop the conservation policy and replace it with (a) ''law-abiding person''

Collapse -
Only by circular reasoning Josh...
by Edward ODaniel / October 11, 2006 5:01 AM PDT

because by definition law abiding persons are not breaking laws.

There is no majick potion that tells us when or what makes a law abiding person suddenly become the polar opposite.

Far more people are killed by law abiding people who legally own and drive vehicles right up to the moment in which they break a law which results in the death of another or others (such as trying to beat an amber light).

If firearms are taken from or denied to law abiding people only criminals will have them because by definition a criminal is no respecter of laws while a law abiding person is. A gun ban creates more "criminals" than it prevents.

Want a full automatic Assault Rifle such as an M16 or an AK74 (or the more common AK47)? Any can be owned legally by law abiding persons but cost quite a bit and require rather extensive background checks. If you are in a hurry though and aren't concerned about being legal I could arrange to get you one for less than half what you would pay to buy a legal (to anyone qualified to purchase any firearm) civilian version in semi-auto only from a local gun shop. Most such are imported right along with drugs from countries where they are quite common. You would have it but you would be in the criminal class rather than in the law abiding class.

The ONLY thing that makes the statement slightly inaccurate is that in addition to criminals having firearms so would military and police BUT unlike the criminals the military and police personnel would not have arms whenever they wanted them handy.

Collapse -
I know, you don't let research get in the way of your
by Kiddpeat / October 5, 2006 12:20 AM PDT

diatribes.

However, research shows that guns save far more lives than are lost due to their use. BTW, I don't suppose you would like to document your 55,000 number? That sounds like it's off the wall.

The FBI reports 16,692 murders in 2005. Deaths caused by guns would be less than this.

Care to tell us how many deaths are caused by cars.

Collapse -
No research this time, just sarcasm and a sick feeling in
by Ziks511 / October 11, 2006 7:10 PM PDT

the pit of my stomach. Actually I think you're right, that the annual toll from automobiles is more like 55,000. But again that's not a number I looked up.

Rob

Collapse -
After the CO shooting I took
by drpruner / October 2, 2006 5:58 AM PDT
In reply to: Guns

a careful look around my HS. No way to protect without rebuilding in the style of a prison compound, with armed guards in corner watchtowers, etc. Can't think of a school that would qualify, except one at a nearby juvenile detention center ...


Just within the last week there, there were three ''initiation'' gang rapes.
2 Tim 3:1-5

Collapse -
Yeah, but if each of those kids had been packing they might
by Ziks511 / October 2, 2006 4:38 AM PDT

have gotten the gun wielder. Just can't trust those Amish. Too secretive. Probably communists who believe in shared communal effort and pacifism.
Wink
Rob

Collapse -
Please, folks! The more we hear about the shootings...
by Angeline Booher / October 2, 2006 5:41 AM PDT

...the more senseless it was. Those victims must have been so frightened! As one report said, they do not watch TV, so are not aware of these events of recent years in schools.

Can't we please leave the gun arguments out of this. They serve no useful purpose, and the arguments are always the same!

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email
semods4@yahoo.com

Collapse -
i agree tell it to the person
by Mark5019 / October 2, 2006 5:42 AM PDT

we all know and respect:) that

Collapse -
Link to lancasteronline
by taboma / October 3, 2006 2:04 PM PDT

Mark,
http://www.lancasteronline.com/
Link from Rick/pudgyOne. One of our CNET members that lives in Lancaster County.
http://www.lancasteronline.com/

What a shame here and what happened with a sick individual. I guess we will never know what went through the killers mind.
Not a gun issue here. A sickness issue for sure.

Off Subject:
Do you think that George W. Bush will make a statement concerning this tragedy?
I hope so.
After all, he is our President.
Do not want to hear from Kerry at all.

--Kevin

Collapse -
Angeline, the forgness shown by the Amish
by Dave Konkel [Moderator] / October 4, 2006 10:47 PM PDT

and their simple life style should be an example to us all. They show what it truly means to be a Christian -- and I fear my ultimate reaction is the same as that of the man in the Gospel who sadly walked away when told to "give all you have to the poor and follow Me." When we lived in Boston and went to the Paulist Center, a priest named Jim Carrol used o say that "to be a true Christian you gotta look good on wood." I fear I don't have that much courage.

-- Dave K, Speakeasy Moderator
click here to email semods4@yahoo.com

The opinions expressed above are my own,
and do not necessarily reflect those of CNET!

Collapse -
What I find disturbing...
by EdH / October 5, 2006 2:10 AM PDT

is coverage of the funerals and such. These are very private people. Haven't they suffered enough? What is the news value in such obsessive voyeurism? It's grotesque.

Collapse -
Even more disturbing....
by Josh K / October 5, 2006 5:51 AM PDT

...is that those wackos who protest at the funerals of US soldiers killed in Iraq were planning to protest at the Amish funerals too. They were talked out of it by a radio station that offered them some airtime if they would leave the Amish alone.

Collapse -
When are the funerals?
by James Denison / October 5, 2006 6:33 AM PDT

Did they have them already? Did any of that Phelps group show up?

