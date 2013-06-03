It contains some current antispyware scanners and more -> http://forums.cnet.com/7726-6132_102-5098912.html?tag=posts;msg5099421
Flash changed a setting last year and it continues to find folk turning it back off. Always try that first.
-> Google this -> "How do I disable Flash Hardware Acceleration?"
That usually helps half or more of that issue.
Bob
How do you stop the Shockwave Flashplayer from crashing..is it a memory or a processor problem? And I have been hearing the computer fan working a lot more than normal does this mean something else is running behind the computer?? Spyware or something else.. and I would like to know which free spyware program would be good to use..Spybot or Ad-ware..ty in advance