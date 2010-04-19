Shockwave Flash doesn't recognize a *.swf file

Thanks for your input and help. Admittedly, I'm using an old version of Camtasia, but it's the free one :).

To answer your question, Mark, yes, I routinely use Camtasia to record many financial webinars, with complete success. Well, almost complete. Here's the catch--the video looks good, the audio's fine, but if you render the files as AVI files, you can't do a screen capture. Let me explain (I hope this is interesting to somebody besides just me):



Let's say your favorite financial guru gives an online webinar. During his webinar, he is discussing a chart of the financial markets and he makes some very valuable point. So, you stop the replay of your video file, and you try to capture the screen with SnagIt or even Ctrl-PrtScr. The resulting SnagIt file or *.bmp file is black. No image captured. Now, if you take the original, raw Camtasia file and you re-render it as a Flash file (suffix *.swf), and you play the webinar again, then you can indeed capture the screen with SnagIt or ctrl-PrtScr. Unfortunately, I haven't yet figured out how to get the audio to work on a Flash file, but I'll take up Bob's suggestion and go and hound the Camtasia forum....and if anybody here on CNET knows why on earth you can't do a screen capture of an AVI file, I'm dying to know.



