Audio & Video Software forum

General discussion

Shockwave Flash doesn't recognize a *.swf file

by Tasuki / April 19, 2010 9:54 AM PDT

Hello,
I've used Camtasia 3 to create a Flash file of a webinar I attended. Camtasia created a number of files, but the big one is a *.swf file, which I presume is the one that I should double click on in order to play the file and look at the video.
I've downloaded Shockwave Flash from Adobe (latest version) and run the installer. I was hoping to see an icon on the desktop, but I don't, and I was also hoping to see the program listed under "all programs" under the start button, but it's not there either, yet the installer said that it installed correctly.
Worst of all, after rebooting the computer, I still can't play my flash video created by Camtasia. The *.swf file isn't recognized as a Shockwave Flash file, and windows asks me what program I want to use to open it.
Simple question, what am I doing wrong?
Any help greatly appreciated.
Tasuki
p.s. I'm running Windows XP Professional, service pack 3. Not sure what else might be relevant, oh yes, Nvidia GeForce 8400 video card.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Shockwave Flash doesn't recognize a *.swf file
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Shockwave Flash doesn't recognize a *.swf file
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts
Collapse -
Try that file in your browser
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / April 19, 2010 8:23 PM PDT

Typically .swf flash files are viewed in a web browser, and the installer you downloaded from Adobe is likely to have installed the Flash plugin to your browser.

Try this. Open your browser make sure it is not maximised, (full window), so you can see the .swf file on your Desktop or wherever it is located. Drag the .swf file into the browser window and see if it plays.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
halfway there
by Tasuki / April 20, 2010 6:41 AM PDT

Thanks, Mark. It did play, but there was no sound. My volume control's fine, and the file itself has a volume slider which was all the way up, so I'm not sure what the problem is. BTW, I get the same result with Google's Chrome, Mozilla's Firefox, Flock, Opera (all latest versions) and IE7.

Could it be some setting in Camtasia that I need to change, or is there some obvious fix that I haven't thought of? I've never tried your "drag-and-drop" of a file into a browser, so maybe there's some setting I just don't know about.

Again, thanks for the help.

Taz

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Camtasia.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / April 20, 2010 9:03 PM PDT
In reply to: halfway there

Hi again Taz.

I re-read your first post and noticed you are using Camtasia 3 to create these files. I know nothing about Camtasia Studios so I am going to struggle here. But I have been to their web site to learn a little more.

I must ask, has this ever worked before on this XP machine? If so, what has changed since it last worked?

From what I see, Camtasia can create timeline video and audio files in many formats, eg movie files, but I didn't see much about creating Shockwave .swf files at the web site, (although my visit was very brief). Since Shockwave is propriety to Adobe, is there any problem with saving these Camtasia projects to Shockwave format?

I found some video tutorials at Camtasia, but they are for the latest Cantasia Studio 7 software, which may not be compatible with XP. But the tutorials may still be of some help;
http://www.techsmith.com/learn/camtasia/7/

They also have their own Camtasia Studio forums, and you may find others with similar problems there;
http://forums.techsmith.com/

I hope that helps.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Camtasia
by Tasuki / April 21, 2010 6:31 AM PDT
In reply to: Camtasia.

Thanks for your input and help. Admittedly, I'm using an old version of Camtasia, but it's the free one :).
To answer your question, Mark, yes, I routinely use Camtasia to record many financial webinars, with complete success. Well, almost complete. Here's the catch--the video looks good, the audio's fine, but if you render the files as AVI files, you can't do a screen capture. Let me explain (I hope this is interesting to somebody besides just me):

Let's say your favorite financial guru gives an online webinar. During his webinar, he is discussing a chart of the financial markets and he makes some very valuable point. So, you stop the replay of your video file, and you try to capture the screen with SnagIt or even Ctrl-PrtScr. The resulting SnagIt file or *.bmp file is black. No image captured. Now, if you take the original, raw Camtasia file and you re-render it as a Flash file (suffix *.swf), and you play the webinar again, then you can indeed capture the screen with SnagIt or ctrl-PrtScr. Unfortunately, I haven't yet figured out how to get the audio to work on a Flash file, but I'll take up Bob's suggestion and go and hound the Camtasia forum....and if anybody here on CNET knows why on earth you can't do a screen capture of an AVI file, I'm dying to know.

Thanks again.
Taz

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That SCREEN CAPTURE issue
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 21, 2010 11:47 PM PDT
In reply to: Camtasia
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Ahh.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 21, 2010 1:38 AM PDT

The Camtasia forums are full of folk that didn't get audio recorded. I'd be duplicating those answers if I repeated that here.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Audio & Video Software forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.