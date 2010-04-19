Shockwave Flash doesn't recognize a *.swf file

Typically .swf flash files are viewed in a web browser, and the installer you downloaded from Adobe is likely to have installed the Flash plugin to your browser.
Try this. Open your browser make sure it is not maximised, (full window), so you can see the .swf file on your Desktop or wherever it is located. Drag the .swf file into the browser window and see if it plays.
Hello,
I've used Camtasia 3 to create a Flash file of a webinar I attended. Camtasia created a number of files, but the big one is a *.swf file, which I presume is the one that I should double click on in order to play the file and look at the video.
I've downloaded Shockwave Flash from Adobe (latest version) and run the installer. I was hoping to see an icon on the desktop, but I don't, and I was also hoping to see the program listed under "all programs" under the start button, but it's not there either, yet the installer said that it installed correctly.
Worst of all, after rebooting the computer, I still can't play my flash video created by Camtasia. The *.swf file isn't recognized as a Shockwave Flash file, and windows asks me what program I want to use to open it.
Simple question, what am I doing wrong?
Any help greatly appreciated.
Tasuki
p.s. I'm running Windows XP Professional, service pack 3. Not sure what else might be relevant, oh yes, Nvidia GeForce 8400 video card.