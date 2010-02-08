I have upgraded from a OX 2.8 to 3.9. I now have to use two browsers to use the internet. Safari to have access to my yahoo mail account, and fire fox 2.020 to load information on my business website.

I have not been able to use shockwave flash or flash player on the up load. When I was using OSX 2.8 I could add pictures to my business website and etc., I had no problem viewing the slide show I had on my website, other than the system was a little slow. I have an ibook G3 128 +512 ram, total. 900 mhz, 12. inches and white case. The systems requirements indicate that I need to upgrade to tiger OSX 4.0





I know there are some issues using Fire Fox with OSX 3.9. When ever I tried to access my yahoo mail from Fire fox, the system would crash.

Other than getting a new laptop, any suggestions? I tried to down load Shock wave from the old apps web site called Camino. I get an error message that the plug in cannot be loaded sussfully I have tried load flash Player 7.09, but get a message that it can not load. Could this be because of not enough space on the drive. Maybe I am not loading it correctly. Shouldn't I be able to click it to install it in the right place without having to try the different files.



