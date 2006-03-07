shelf pc to custom

ok so i have a hp media center pc 1357c...
its great little computer
amd x2 4200+
150g sata hd
lightscribe dvd-+rw
dvd rom drive
media card reader
2g pc 3200 mem
only problem is the case it came in from hp has really bad circulation. is it possible to by a case i like that has a lot of aariflow and move all the components over to the new case?
i'm also planning on putting in a better graphics card thats pci-e so if u know of any good low priced ones it would be great.
