shelf pc to custom

by blazerdude20 / March 7, 2006 7:48 AM PST

ok so i have a hp media center pc 1357c...

its great little computer
amd x2 4200+
150g sata hd
lightscribe dvd-+rw
dvd rom drive
media card reader
2g pc 3200 mem

only problem is the case it came in from hp has really bad circulation. is it possible to by a case i like that has a lot of aariflow and move all the components over to the new case?

i'm also planning on putting in a better graphics card thats pci-e so if u know of any good low priced ones it would be great.

Or give it a blowhole. Link.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 7, 2006 7:54 AM PST
In reply to: shelf pc to custom
I have the same problem
by nathanpsz2 / March 7, 2006 10:24 AM PST
In reply to: shelf pc to custom

I have an m1050y mdeia center. The HP cases were designed to look good, but they have horrible airflow, and everything is very tight. My power supply has failed, and I'm going to be putting all the components in a new case soon. I'll let you know how it goes.

Suggestions
by nathanpsz2 / March 8, 2006 7:46 AM PST
In reply to: shelf pc to custom
