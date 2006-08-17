Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Sheehan in the news again (left Crawford TX in a HURRY!)

by Edward ODaniel / August 17, 2006 8:06 AM PDT
http://www.secondbreakfast.net/archives/003067.html

Now we know another reason her husband left her:

MOTHER SHEEHAN'S MARRIED LOVER

Activist breaks camp in Crawford to do 'damage control'

Cindy Sheehan packed her bags and left Crawford, Texas Tuesday afternoon and arrived home in Berkeley, Ca. late Tuesday evening. Sheehan rushed back to do damage control after explosive information became public today about an alleged affair that began while she was still married to her husband Patrick, and after her son Casey Sheehan died in Sadr City, Iraq attempting to rescue members of his trapped squad.

Sources are telling authors Melanie Morgan and Catherine Moy, (American Mourning, Cumberland Press) that Sheehan is furious that the news of her affair has gone public. Sources have identified the boyfriend as former right-winger Lew Rockwell of the Ludwig Von Mises think tank located in Alabama, who is himself married.

Sheehan was in Texas for over a week to confront President Bush about the war in Iraq, demanding a second meeting with the man she calls a 'murderous *******.'

Sources say that Sheehan met Lew Rockwell in an Internet chatroom, and exchanged 600 text mail messages before her husband learned of the affair through phone records.

Rockwell, who has a blog at HuffingtonPost.com and his own website www.lewrockwell.com has not responded to inquiries for comment.

Looks like she lost her "moral authority" and likely Moveon.org will be dropping their financial support of the mental midget.
6 total posts
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) WOW!!! Lew Rockwell!!!
by Evie / August 17, 2006 8:08 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) oh the shame of this *****
by Mark5019 / August 17, 2006 8:33 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sorry but this goes in the
by duckman / August 17, 2006 8:48 AM PDT

"so what" bin. Hs nothing to do with her being a useful idiot tool of the Left

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) I wonder what Mrs. Rockwell is calling her?
by Kiddpeat / August 17, 2006 9:59 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I bet ya
by Glenda / August 17, 2006 1:00 PM PDT

it isn't sweetheart Devil

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
