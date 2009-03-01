shd i switch to nu macbook 08 ??

i'v only used windows so far an i guess i shd move to something less shittier than vista.
aannyhoo, i hear a lotta complaints w/ the previous version of macbook suck as :
ovr heating
no emergency cd ejecting mechanism
the random shutdowns an restarts
eventually loosening ram slots
inability to burn disks sometimes
crashing hard drives
cracking polycarbonate shell
fading body panel below the keyboard (where you rest ur palms)
failing batteries, an various othr problems
i'd like some1 who's been using the nu macbooks 08 to respond so i get a better perspctive
oh, an cn i get gr8 service frm the new relaince/apple stores in india (thts kinda important cos thts where i am fr sometime)
