Sharp W-Zero 3! Will it be released in the U.S.?

by DjDrew1n2s / December 21, 2005 12:00 AM PST

The PDA that's a hero and a Zero
Make calls, take pictures and organise your life with Sharp's big-screen PDA.

Sharp has unveiled a PDA phone with a touch-screen so big its puts some TVs to shame. The 3.7inch LCD dominates the front of the W-Zero 3, a Windows-based organiser that's also a phone. Hold it vertically and it feels like a Palm, the keypad displayed on the screen so dialling is as simple as tapping out the number. But tilt it on its side and it turns into a big screen organiser, a full QWERTY keyboard sliding out under the front panel.

The W-Zero 3 has 128MB of internal memory plus there's a miniSD card slot, so upgrading to a gigabyte is a cinch. It also has USB and Bluetooth, plus a 1.3-megapixel camera on the back. Pictures look great on the big, bright LCD and the W-Zero 3 even gives the PSP a run for its money in the mobile movie stakes, playing films through Windows Media Player

Can Someone please tell me if the Sharp W-Zero 3 which has been released in Japan, will be available in the U.S.

Thanks

1 total post
