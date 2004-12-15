Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Sharing very inventive bird feeders

by Diane Harrison / December 15, 2004 10:44 PM PST

This is my group at work (okay, minus a two of the other men who make up the unit) (shown: four attorneys, one very helpful paralegal, one invaluable Gal Friday/investigative technician, and two absolutely wonderful lifesavers of secretaries, for those who are wondering who these folks are). http://homepage.mac.com/alastorspirit/PhotoAlbum39.html My Romanian (office) roommate who I mention at times, with the mom who makes us the most fabulous food (and whom I'm trying to have adopt me as a result LOL), is the lady with the dark hair in the black shell top pictured towards the back.

Barb, our lead secretary in the white pants and red blouse, shown in front, made these gifts for all of us. We got them yesterday during our annual Christmas. . .whoops, "Holiday" exchange in our unit. Barb is an Elvis and Eeyore fan, in case you think that the background decor is a bit unusual LOL.

These are china cups glued to china saucers with a spoon glued on, and a grommet type of fitting glued to the bottom of the cup. She used copper poles from the local hardware store, and they fit snugly into the base of the cup bottoms, and stand in the yard with bird feed for our little feathered friends. She put little gift bags filled with birdseed and tied with ribbon in each cup. Neat and affordable idea for those who are into crafts and have friends who like birds.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Sharing very inventive bird feeders
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Sharing very inventive bird feeders
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) very cool indeed
by Mark5019 / December 16, 2004 3:42 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
We feed birds
by Steven Haninger / December 16, 2004 5:27 AM PST

What an interesting gift idea. I took one look at those poles and and also thought, "What a treat for the squirrels!" Happy They can shinny up about anything, outleap Spiderman, and have patience and persistance like no critter I have seen. I have no real qualm with them. We give them plenty as bribes to keep away from the feeders but they are incourigible creatures. I finally think I have them beaten, however, but the feeder would look better in a trailer park. I used 2 1/2" PVC sleeved over an iron pipe driven well into the ground as a post. The top is a T connector with PVC arms strengthened inside to withstand some weight. From the arms I hang the feeders but need a ladder to reload them. I apply ArmorAll occasionally to the post. The squirells will get up some momentum but only make it about 5 feet before sliding down like fireman. So far no complaints from the neighbors about the outdoor plumbing nor any calls from PITA. Wink

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
We have some of those pests too, Steve
by Diane Harrison / December 16, 2004 6:18 AM PST
In reply to: We feed birds

The copper pipes are perfect for greasing. WD40 or other silicon spray will make their day miserable. Ours are ground squirrels at the lower elevations, and the grey, bushy-tailed mountain squirrels at higher elevations. Both determined and both pests.

We have to discourage our squirrels because they carry diseases, and it is also massively annoying to see a freshly planted garden of newly growing veggies pop UNDER the ground, one-by-one as the critter sucks them down by the roots as you watch!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Squirrels
by John Robie / December 16, 2004 7:11 AM PST

Gee, your California Squirrels suck down your veggie garden plants. Are you planting peanuts? Wink
We have 100's, yes 100's of Squirrels I didn't trap this year and relocate. Have had a garden that we can see from the kitchen table. Have never seen a squirrel eat anything out of the garden that we have had in season for at least 25 years. Now, the dang birds eat our tomatoes, sometimes nibble squash, egg plants, and eat almost all our figs in the two tree we have. I've tried many owls, big & small, battery operated that move the head and make sounds. Even put out stuffed scarecrows and toy realistic cats. Those 70+ AOL CD's hung out on string didn't help either. Birds are smart, and can only be fooled about 3 days. I now use a giant net specially made for keeping out birds, but it is really a pain to put up/take down, so sometime I just share with the birds and hope for a little more than they get.

Didn't trap/release any squirrels this year as the pecan trees were on their non-producing year. A squirrel can eat/store up to 65 pounds of pecans ea getting ready for winter.

Birds don't need bird feeders around these parts, they get plenty in other areas, however we always put out the liquid hummingbird feeders and grease the metal pole to keep the ants out of the sweet stuff.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.