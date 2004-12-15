Sharing very inventive bird feeders

This is my group at work (okay, minus a two of the other men who make up the unit) (shown: four attorneys, one very helpful paralegal, one invaluable Gal Friday/investigative technician, and two absolutely wonderful lifesavers of secretaries, for those who are wondering who these folks are). http://homepage.mac.com/alastorspirit/PhotoAlbum39.html My Romanian (office) roommate who I mention at times, with the mom who makes us the most fabulous food (and whom I'm trying to have adopt me as a result LOL), is the lady with the dark hair in the black shell top pictured towards the back.



Barb, our lead secretary in the white pants and red blouse, shown in front, made these gifts for all of us. We got them yesterday during our annual Christmas. . .whoops, "Holiday" exchange in our unit. Barb is an Elvis and Eeyore fan, in case you think that the background decor is a bit unusual LOL.



These are china cups glued to china saucers with a spoon glued on, and a grommet type of fitting glued to the bottom of the cup. She used copper poles from the local hardware store, and they fit snugly into the base of the cup bottoms, and stand in the yard with bird feed for our little feathered friends. She put little gift bags filled with birdseed and tied with ribbon in each cup. Neat and affordable idea for those who are into crafts and have friends who like birds.