Sharing Music and Photos on a Samsung 46D 7000 Smart TV

by thaliman / December 11, 2011 9:52 PM PST

I've connected my new Samsung 46D7000 Smart TV to my home network to share music and photos stored on my main PC. I've used Windows 7 Home Group to do this.
It finds them but after a few minutes it closes down and a "Device Not Connected" sign comes on the screen. The broadcast reverts to television.
I've tried using the Samsung AllShare software and it still happens.
Has anybody else had this problem and succeeded in resolving it?

Sorry no.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 12, 2011 1:25 AM PST

I've fixed many of these but the fixes run the gamut from changing router settings to telling the PC to not go to sleep to changing to another server software.

In light of that, do you think it's time for makers to only offer such features from machines directly under their control? That is, move away from the PC?
Bob

Sharing Music and Photos on a Samsung
by Samsung_CE_Tech Samsung staff / December 12, 2011 4:46 AM PST

Although it would be best to contact Samsung Service directly in your region to resolve your issue, for more information on how to share content between your TV and PC, using PC Share Manager/AllShare and how to download/configure this feature, please navigate to the links below:

Download PC Share Manager (2010 and earlier):
http://ars.samsung.com/customer/usa/jsp/faqs/faqs_view_us.jsp?AT_ID=145743&PROD_ID=#prd_ia_cd#&PG_ID=-1&PROD_SUB_ID=0

Download and Install AllShare (2011 and later):
http://www.samsung.com/us/support/supportOwnersHowToGuidePopup.do?howto_guide_seq=1485

Configuration:
http://www.samsung.com/us/support/supportOwnersHowToGuidePopup.do?howto_guide_seq=1483Network

Setup:
http://ars.samsung.com/customer/usa/jsp/faqs/faqs_view_us.jsp?AT_ID=157638&PROD_ID=#prd_ia_cd#&PG_ID=-1&PROD_SUB_ID=0

AllShare Setup:
http://ars.samsung.com/customer/usa/jsp/faqs/faqs_view_us.jsp?AT_ID=364100&PROD_ID=#prd_ia_cd#&PG_ID=-1&PROD_SUB_ID=0

Additionally, when using Windows 7, Windows Media Player can be used to stream content to the AllShare Samsung TVs.For more information on streaming using Windows Media Player and Windows Media Library, please navigate to the link below:

http://www.samsung.com/us/support/supportOwnersHowToGuidePopup.do?howto_guide_seq=5302-MrSamsung

--HDTech

