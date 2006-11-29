The recurring issues are firewall settings and accounts. Microsoft did not make this with an Easy button nor did it code in error messages that would tell you that a firewall was to blame. I'll supply a link where we discussed this and the owner went on the long journey to discover not 1 but 2 firewalls.
I have set up a wireless network with my desktop as the host PC and my laptop as guest. When i click on "Network Tasks" then click on "View workgroup computers", i can see my Host PC, but when i click on it i get the message" Not accessible, you do not have the permission to use this network resource, contact the administrator for access permissions " How do i sort this out? I am new to this, so simple answers please. Thanks in advance.