Sharing a monitor.

Such a device is called a KVM-switch: use one keyboard, video and mouse for 2 computers. Once you know that, they are easy to locate. Here's just one I found on google: http://www.kvm-switches-online.com/rose-vista-mini.html.
I can't recommend any specific make and model. Just visit your trusted computer shop and see what they have to offer you
http://www.webopedia.com/TERM/K/KVM_switch.html
Hello,
Is there hardware (external) that will allow me to share one monitor between 2 or more pcs? Something like the A/B switch I use for my printers?
Any info would be appreciated. Thanks for your time,
John