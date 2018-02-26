Shared printer problem with XP and Vista

I am having a problem sharing my printer between 2 computers on my network. I have a laptop running XP pro and it has an HP printer connected to it via USB. I also have a laptop on the network, wirelessly, running Vista. When I add the printer to the Vista machine, it works fine until I reboot the machine, then it loses its connection and I cannot get it to connect back again wihout deleting it and readding it. Can anybody tell me what I am missing?
Thanks!
