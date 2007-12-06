share one usb printer with 3 non-network Windows XP machines

Connect the 3 computers to a router, and connect the printer to the same router.
Mark
How can I share an HP printer model 4250 with usb port to 3 non-networked Windows XP machines?
Thank you
the computers you should look at USB printer switches
http://www.nextag.com/auto-printer-switch-usb/search-html
as an example of a couple -
http://www.nextag.com/Aluratek-AUS0204-4-Port-523846733/prices-html
Aluratek AUS0204 - 4-PORT USB 2.0 PRINTER/PERIPHERAL Auto Sharing Switch Share your USB peripheral devices between 4 computers. With Aluratek's AUS0204 USB 2.0 Auto Sharing Switch, you are able to share a USB device without continuous connect and disconnect cable between computers. Setup is fast ...
http://www.nextag.com/Aten-4-port-usb-2808960/prices-html
4 Port USB Peripheral Sharing Switch ATENs US-401 4 Port USB Manual Switch allows up to four PCs and/or Macs to share the use of a single USB peripheral device (printer, scanner, modem, etc.), on a one-at-a-time basis. The active computer is selected by means of ...
Personally, I would just network and add a print server to the router along with the three computers.
http://www.nextag.com/usb-print-server/search-html
