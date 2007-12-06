Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

share one usb printer with 3 non-network Windows XP machines

by saigon2 / December 6, 2007 1:06 PM PST

How can I share an HP printer model 4250 with usb port to 3 non-networked Windows XP machines?

Thank you

Router
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / December 6, 2007 6:57 PM PST

Connect the 3 computers to a router, and connect the printer to the same router.

Mark

According to HP that printer has
by lacsr / December 6, 2007 8:30 PM PST
In reply to: Router

Connectivity, standard
Hi-Speed USB 2.0 port, IEEE 1284-B compliant parallel port, 2 open EIO slots, HP Jetdirect Fast Ethernet Embedded Print Server
So do as Mark says and install the printer driver on the other computers after getting them networked VIA the router.

Since you may have reasons for NOT networking ...
by Edward ODaniel / December 7, 2007 5:09 AM PST

the computers you should look at USB printer switches

http://www.nextag.com/auto-printer-switch-usb/search-html

as an example of a couple -

http://www.nextag.com/Aluratek-AUS0204-4-Port-523846733/prices-html
Aluratek AUS0204 - 4-PORT USB 2.0 PRINTER/PERIPHERAL Auto Sharing Switch Share your USB peripheral devices between 4 computers. With Aluratek's AUS0204 USB 2.0 Auto Sharing Switch, you are able to share a USB device without continuous connect and disconnect cable between computers. Setup is fast ...

http://www.nextag.com/Aten-4-port-usb-2808960/prices-html
4 Port USB Peripheral Sharing Switch ATENs US-401 4 Port USB Manual Switch allows up to four PCs and/or Macs to share the use of a single USB peripheral device (printer, scanner, modem, etc.), on a one-at-a-time basis. The active computer is selected by means of ...

Personally, I would just network and add a print server to the router along with the three computers.
http://www.nextag.com/usb-print-server/search-html

