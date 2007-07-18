Sex Ed for Kindergarteners??

..... places the responsibility on the parents.



But a long time ago educators might have thought that should be supplemented when sex education became part of the curriculum. My guess is that they thought signals like the increase in teen pregnancy, STDs, etc. indicated that more was indicated.



Young children are curious, and engage in self exploration and "playing doctor". They also see or hear what is beyond their comprehension and sometimes young ones "report" to others what they have seen or heard. IMO, parents should react in a positive way and be ready to talk to them on their level. (Remember the old joke about a kid asking where he came from, the parent going into a complete explanation, and the kid responding with, "Well, I just wondered because a boy in my class said he is from New Jersey.":-)



Personally, I think that parents should be careful not to wait too long as kids don't always bring up the subject. IMO, by the 3rd grade a child has heard so much bad information they imagine scary things and get worried. Some even worry why they are made "differently" from their brother or sister. There used to be a wonderful book. "The Wonders of Life", written on an early grade school level, that apparently and sadly is out of print. Each parent was to read the book, then give it to each child to read, followed by a chance to ask and answer questions.



I frankly have no opinion on teaching sex education in kindergarten. I'm not convinced it can be done on every child's level of comprehension. On the other hand, they have a good chance of hearing from other children what they have seen or heard, and may or may not bring those bits of "information" to their parents.



Angeline

Speakeasy Moderator