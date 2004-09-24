Setting Icon Widths on Desktop and in Windows Explorer

I've leave it to you to see if Tweakui helps. As to explorer... you'll have to crack open this MSDN article. http://msdn.microsoft.com/library/default.asp?url=/library/en-us/shellcc/platform/shell/programmersguide/shell_basics/shell_basics_extending/custom.asp
And there's always ... Stardock.
Bob
I get tired of using LFN's on shortcuts or the like, just to have the text display become all chopped up.
{example}
My Icon
This Icon's N
ame is Shortc
ut to some pr
ogram
Anyone know how to adjust that? I think I used to know, but I'll be darned if I can find out how. I'm on a Win2k SP4 box.
Thanks