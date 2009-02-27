Server error...

Using dial-up, some large files must be downloaded in sessions. As my download manager will resume, most files will pick up where they left off from the last session.
Problem:
Downloading a 56MB file from Microsoft, on the second session - (since the file was large and had to be addressed from the first session), the server sent this message;
"File size on server has changed. Download from the beginning"
As this situation is time consuming on dial-up, has anyone had this done to them and is there a solution? I am surprised that a Microsoft server would (change the file size - why???). My understanding of files on servers are for the most part, 'static'.
I probably show a lack of knowledge here, so any input or advice appreciated. Thanks all...
Best regards,
Mike Warwick.
