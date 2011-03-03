Server / Database Benchmarks

PC Hardware forum

by WildClay / March 3, 2011 6:56 AM PST

I am looking for some benchmarks on database performance comparing Sybase ASE on a Sun/Sparc systems and MS-SQL on a WinTel box. The key is someone matching the boxes to roughly the same level, so it is as like for like as possible.

I know this is not really in the domain of this forum but I was here so I figured I would ask.

On a pricing level I was looking at a 32 Core Sun M5000 and a HP Blade Server with 32 Cores, both with 72G of RAM. However I really need database performance benchmarks.

Thanks

Does this help?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 3, 2011 12:23 PM PST
Thanks Rob
by WildClay / March 4, 2011 1:05 AM PST
In reply to: Does this help?

I was there and they have some dated TPC-C for Sybase vs MS SQL but not TPC-E which is the one I really need to compare as it is modeled on OLTP "brokerage" type transactions. That is a great site in general for benchmarking.

I may be stuck with vendor published results or bite the bullet and use the TPC tools to create our own, something I am really trying to avoid. Thanks

