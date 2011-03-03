Server / Database Benchmarks

I am looking for some benchmarks on database performance comparing Sybase ASE on a Sun/Sparc systems and MS-SQL on a WinTel box. The key is someone matching the boxes to roughly the same level, so it is as like for like as possible.
I know this is not really in the domain of this forum but I was here so I figured I would ask.
On a pricing level I was looking at a 32 Core Sun M5000 and a HP Blade Server with 32 Cores, both with 72G of RAM. However I really need database performance benchmarks.
Thanks
