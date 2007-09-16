Windows Legacy OS forum

by solmyr72 / September 16, 2007 10:56 AM PDT

Hi,

I'd really appreciate help on the following.

My mouse suddenly started to behave strangely: the single-left-click only works if I press the mouse button for a relatively long time.

In other words: I was used to doing a very quick single-left-click (very fast click on the button, it goes down and immediately up). And it worked - e.g if I clicked a button it would respond.

Now, all of a sudden, the system doesn't respond to fast clicks (e.g. if I quickly click a button, it won't respond - I don't even get the graphical feedback of a depressed button).
I *does* respond to slower clicks - that is, holding the mouse button down for a little longer before releasing it ("a little longer" is still less than 0.5 second, but it's enough to drive me mad, and hurt my wrist / fingers after several hours of work).

Some additional info:

1. The left-click problem happens in all applications, e.g. Notepad, IE6, and Windows explorer itself (e.g. single-clicking on a desktop icon).

2. The problem does *not* occur for single-right-click. The system *does* respond to very quick right-clicks.

3. My system is windows XP, home edition, sp2.
Hardware is intel dual-core, large RAM (2 GB).

4. I scanned for viruses and spyware, using several programs. No problems were found.

5. I'm not running any heavy background processes (such as filesharing, decompressing large zip files, etc).


Could anyone please offer a guess to what's going on?
Thanks very much Happy

You are posting a reply to: "Sensitivity" of mouse left-click
(NT) Have you tried another mouse?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 16, 2007 10:58 AM PDT
thank you too
by solmyr72 / September 17, 2007 4:24 AM PDT

thanks very much for taking time to look into it.
"tobeach" seems to have been right about the dirt, but i'll probably be needing a new mouse soon.
Thanks very mcuh.

Since Left Button is Most Frequently Used....
by tobeach / September 16, 2007 5:19 PM PDT

it's spring will wear out/break first. Common problem for shooting game players. When clicked, the left spring may make a hollow/pingy sound compared to the right buttons click sound. It is possible that a bit of dirt/dust is interfering also.

Newer common mice, seem to have a far lesser ability to last, than the 12-15 year old ones that had a minimum specification of 1 million cycles (& $60 price) as standard. Needing another mouse is most likely.

You could also check mouse & pointer properties (click speed) in C.P. but if setting had been reduced, then BOTH buttons should require slower click. Good Luck! Happy

Collapse -
Look at DE CLICKING a mouse to see
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 16, 2007 11:52 PM PDT
Collapse -
thanks
by solmyr72 / September 17, 2007 4:22 AM PDT

Thanks so much for the detailed reply Happy

The problem disappeared just as suddenly as it appeared, so I'm guessing you were right about the dirt.
If it repeats, i'll try a new mouse.

Thanks again for your help, it's greatly appreciated.

Collapse -
This is really easy.
by YankeesNYwins / September 16, 2007 10:31 PM PDT

Click on Control Panel and click on and open MOUSE and click on Pointer Options and move the slide and play with the settings here until the mouse left click responds INSTANTLY...it is easy to do...do it.

Check the other settings while you have it open and learn what they are. Play with it and learn how to use it.

