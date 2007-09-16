"Sensitivity" of mouse left-click

Hi,



I'd really appreciate help on the following.



My mouse suddenly started to behave strangely: the single-left-click only works if I press the mouse button for a relatively long time.



In other words: I was used to doing a very quick single-left-click (very fast click on the button, it goes down and immediately up). And it worked - e.g if I clicked a button it would respond.



Now, all of a sudden, the system doesn't respond to fast clicks (e.g. if I quickly click a button, it won't respond - I don't even get the graphical feedback of a depressed button).

I *does* respond to slower clicks - that is, holding the mouse button down for a little longer before releasing it ("a little longer" is still less than 0.5 second, but it's enough to drive me mad, and hurt my wrist / fingers after several hours of work).



Some additional info:



1. The left-click problem happens in all applications, e.g. Notepad, IE6, and Windows explorer itself (e.g. single-clicking on a desktop icon).



2. The problem does *not* occur for single-right-click. The system *does* respond to very quick right-clicks.



3. My system is windows XP, home edition, sp2.

Hardware is intel dual-core, large RAM (2 GB).



4. I scanned for viruses and spyware, using several programs. No problems were found.



5. I'm not running any heavy background processes (such as filesharing, decompressing large zip files, etc).





Could anyone please offer a guess to what's going on?

Thanks very much