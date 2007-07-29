sending msg to all on address book in one click

given (a) the right PC program, and (b) a contract with a company that actually sends the SMS. First find a suitable company in your own country, then ask them for advice on the program.
Kees
Sir or madam,I am in the position where i have to send an sms message to more than one client,I want to type the msg and then send to all my clients +- 250, but i need to do this in one click,,can this be done,,,,,or type msg on my computer and then send to all, and they will recieve it on their cell phones, what do i need,,,what software,what equipment,,I have a windows xp program,, and a nokia cell phone
thank you
Dr Clyde