by John.Wilkinson / October 10, 2005 1:07 PM PDT

Every so often after downloading a Windows update, installing/uninstalling a program, or changing basic preferences the layout of Windows explorer becomes slightly corrupted. In My Computer, all items are still placed in order by type, size, name, etc, but the headers which seperate all items into categories disappear. The problem isn't malware related, happens randomly with various system changes, and only affects the username that performed the change, what ever it might have been. Performing a System Restore fixes the problem, and performing the same actions that caused the problem doesn't cause it again. Thus, I ask if anyone knows of a reason a seemingly random glitch such as this might occur and what file controls this ''feature.'' (I'd rather restore a file as opposed to using SR.)

I've not heard of this before.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / October 10, 2005 9:33 PM PDT

Hi John.

This is a new one to me.

Are you saying that the "Column Headers" disappear, like "Name, Size, Type, Date Modified" etc, but the files are still listed in those columns?

Does this happen in Windows Explorer as well, or just the My Computer version of Windows Explorer?

When I goto My Computer and View > Choose details, I can set which colums to show/hide, (although not the "Name" column, that seems to be fixed).

Does your Choose details dialogue show changes after this happens?

Strange one. I will be interested to see what others have to say.

Mark

Re: Semi-corrupted Windows explorer...
by Tufenuf / October 10, 2005 10:07 PM PDT

John, Open Windows Explorer>My Computer, click on View>Arrange icons by and checkmark "Show in Groups". I think this is what you're referring to.

Tufenuf

Doh!
by John.Wilkinson / October 11, 2005 6:41 AM PDT

I had thought of that before, but since I saw a checkmark next to ''Show in Groups,'' I didn't give it a second thought. However, since you mentioned it, I unchecked it, then rechecked it, and viola, it worked! As it turns out I was bested by a small display glitch. I can't explain why the feature randomly ''deactivates'' itself upon system changes, or why the item remained checked while it was deactivated, but at least now I know not to trust what Windows tells me about my system. (Well, I already knew that, so let's call this a re-education lesson. :))

Thanks,
John

(NT) (NT) Glad you got it sorted John...... sort of, :)
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / October 11, 2005 9:42 PM PDT
In reply to: Doh!
