Semi-corrupted Windows explorer...

Hi John.
This is a new one to me.
Are you saying that the "Column Headers" disappear, like "Name, Size, Type, Date Modified" etc, but the files are still listed in those columns?
Does this happen in Windows Explorer as well, or just the My Computer version of Windows Explorer?
When I goto My Computer and View > Choose details, I can set which colums to show/hide, (although not the "Name" column, that seems to be fixed).
Does your Choose details dialogue show changes after this happens?
Strange one. I will be interested to see what others have to say.
Mark
Every so often after downloading a Windows update, installing/uninstalling a program, or changing basic preferences the layout of Windows explorer becomes slightly corrupted. In My Computer, all items are still placed in order by type, size, name, etc, but the headers which seperate all items into categories disappear. The problem isn't malware related, happens randomly with various system changes, and only affects the username that performed the change, what ever it might have been. Performing a System Restore fixes the problem, and performing the same actions that caused the problem doesn't cause it again. Thus, I ask if anyone knows of a reason a seemingly random glitch such as this might occur and what file controls this ''feature.'' (I'd rather restore a file as opposed to using SR.)
Thanks,
John