Selling computer...how do I...

Just install it. Don't ACTIVATE IT!
You can also change the names later if you know this article. Here it is.
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;EN-US;Q310441
I am selling my computer. I have a sealed, not registered windows xp home edition software. What do I do? What are the steps to reformat the hard drive? Can I install the windows xp before I know who the buyer is? Do I have to know their name before I install it? I am just not very knowledgable in this area....any help would be great...thanks!