by jbn8 / October 8, 2004 4:09 AM PDT

I am selling my computer. I have a sealed, not registered windows xp home edition software. What do I do? What are the steps to reformat the hard drive? Can I install the windows xp before I know who the buyer is? Do I have to know their name before I install it? I am just not very knowledgable in this area....any help would be great...thanks!

Re: Selling computer...how do I...(stay out of trouble)
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 8, 2004 4:15 AM PDT
Re: Selling computer...how do I...(stay out of trouble)
by jbn8 / October 8, 2004 4:22 AM PDT

What does install but do not activate mean? Do I install it...it asks me to activate...then what...can I shut the computer down?

Also...how do I reformat my hard drive? Will that be good enough to clean it out?

Re: Selling computer...how do I...(stay out of trouble)
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 8, 2004 4:28 AM PDT

"What does install but do not activate mean? Do I install it...it asks me to activate...then what...can I shut the computer down?"

The full retail version you can cancel the activation and it will work for 28 days.

"Also...how do I reformat my hard drive? Will that be good enough to clean it out?"

XP doesn't use that method to "reformat". Instead we use the NATIVE METHODS or suffer later if one uses some old dos disk. You've been warned.

Here's a pictorial of the XP Home Install. Notice no one used "format", but the installer does it for us.

http://www.blackviper.com/Articles/OS/InstallXPHome/installxphome1.htm

By not activating you give the new owner a shot at repartioning or what else they want to do.

Bob

