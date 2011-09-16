Computer Help forum

Question

Seems minor, but huge error to me that i need help with.

by Ashblade / September 16, 2011 8:38 AM PDT

For some reason, i can't exactly hold down a key and have it stop
hitting that key when i let go, if that makes sense. For example, if i
were to play a game on the pc and tried running forward, it would keep
running forward for much longer after i let go of the key. It's very very
frustrating and hard to get things done. If there's any info you desire
to help me figure this out, just let me know.
Also, i have slight hints that something is slowing my pc down so if anyone can help that'd be great.

5 total posts
Collapse -
Clarification Request
It's not STICKYKEYS so the question now is.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 19, 2011 8:46 AM PDT

"What is it?"

No make, model, story so we can't tell if it always did do that on your TRS-80 computer.
Bob

Collapse -
Clarification Request
Telling us the OS would help ...
by Edward ODaniel / September 19, 2011 10:32 AM PDT

even if you are dertermined to keep make and model a secret.

IF perchance you are using Windows you might consider taking a look aththe keyboard applet in the Control Panel to see what the keyboard repeat delay and rate are set to.

You might also try another keyboard.

You might tell us if you installed keyboard drivers from the manufacturer (and then tell us the make and model of the keyboard).

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Sounds like STICKYKEYS is turned on.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 17, 2011 4:36 AM PDT

Turn it off?

Collapse -
Nope
by Ashblade / September 19, 2011 8:05 AM PDT

Its not that, i have no idea what else it could be.

