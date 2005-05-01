Seems like a good deal maybe??

Desktops forum

by Chip_Leader / May 1, 2005 1:58 PM PDT

Since there seems to be at least 2-3 posts a week about folks looking for a good mid range priced PC, I saw this deal in the Compusa that looked good. I don't spend TONS of hours shopping around since I am only starting to look for possibly buying a PC (translation = I want one, wife says lets hold off for now...)

BUT ANYWAY:

http://www.compusa.com/products/product_info.asp?product_code=22347&pfp=5105sale

For $649.99
HP Pavilion
AMD Athlon 64 3400
512 MB Ram
200GB HD
Lightscribe Double Layer DVD +R/RW Drive
2nd 16X dvd drive
17" CRT Monitor

PLUS $0.01 shipping (penny shipping)

PLUS you get the following with any purchase $799 or over (which this is BEFORE the mail in rebates, so I think it counts)
Epson Printer/Scanner
Netgerar wireless G router
Norton System works &* Anti Spam
McAfee Internet Security

Based on a lot of folks saying the emachine 6212 (Athlon 64 3200, 512 mb, 160gb hd) $550 deal was good a few weeks ago, this seemed like it was at least in the ballpark of that since you get the 3400 and 200 gb hd instead. Note - if you order online you may not have to pay sales tax either, so that could be factored in. OR this is one you could pick up in a store as well.

I will say I do not know how "upgradable" the mobo is, but I think the site says it has two memory slots with one used ( not quite as flexible as 4 slots, but one is open I guess) and has agp video slot I think

I don't know how good HP is (that statement ought to start a few comments alone...) but this might be a good one.

But Anyway - good deal or not? As I said, I am both passing this on to folks that are looking, as well as trying to get a sense for me if I do get teh green light to pull the trigger sooner or later.

re
by nerdyboy1234 / May 1, 2005 4:31 PM PDT

the hp is not a good deal as the processor is specially made for hp and not upradeable.

also will 40gb really make a big difference for u?

also the hp only come with agp slot and no pci express slot.

RE:
by damasta55r / May 1, 2005 4:33 PM PDT
In reply to: re

No PCI-Express (x16) slot.
ROger

Re...................
by John Robie / May 1, 2005 6:05 PM PDT
In reply to: re

Err..... the 3400 processor is a regular AMD Athlon 64 3400 processor. The only weird (*******) processor made for HP by AMD is the 3300 which is not listed at AMD.

Re : Anyway
by John Robie / May 1, 2005 5:55 PM PDT

Hi Chip,

Yes, I saw that in todays specials that will last until 7 May and it may fit a nitch for some people.

The HP a1022n was just introduced March 31st and appears to be a update of the HP a810n with both having the same motherboard, the only differance being the a810n has a 3300 processor and 160GB HDD.

Comparing the difference of emachine T6212 with the HP a1022n:

The HP a1022n:
Athlon 64 3400 processor, Socket 754
Integrated graphics, can upgrade to AGP Video Cards.
Has 200GB HDD
Price: $649.98 w/17" CRT monitor after rebates. Maybe printer?

The emachine T6212:
Athlon 64 3200 processor, Socket 939
Integrated graphics, can upgrade to PCI-Express x16 Video cards.
Has 160GB HDD
Price: When on sale $550 w/17" CRT monitor & printer after rebates.

It may not make a difference to some people not having the latest features for the future like Socket 939 and the PCI-Express video cards, so paying aprx $100 more for the future obsolete Socket 754, AGP Tech, but larger processor and hard drive may be OK for them.

Another that may be of interest (near the price range) that I would consider is the Gateway 827GM Media Center Edition 2005 with TV Tuner:

Athlon 64 3500 Processor, Socket 939
Integrated Graphics, can be upgraded to PCI-Express x16
video cards.
Has 200GB HDD
Price: At Circuit City, $724.99 after rebates or...
$989,97 with 17" LCD Flat-Panel Nonitor and Printer after rebates.

