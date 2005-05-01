Seems like a good deal maybe??

Since there seems to be at least 2-3 posts a week about folks looking for a good mid range priced PC, I saw this deal in the Compusa that looked good. I don't spend TONS of hours shopping around since I am only starting to look for possibly buying a PC (translation = I want one, wife says lets hold off for now...)



BUT ANYWAY:



http://www.compusa.com/products/product_info.asp?product_code=22347&pfp=5105sale



For $649.99

HP Pavilion

AMD Athlon 64 3400

512 MB Ram

200GB HD

Lightscribe Double Layer DVD +R/RW Drive

2nd 16X dvd drive

17" CRT Monitor



PLUS $0.01 shipping (penny shipping)



PLUS you get the following with any purchase $799 or over (which this is BEFORE the mail in rebates, so I think it counts)

Epson Printer/Scanner

Netgerar wireless G router

Norton System works &* Anti Spam

McAfee Internet Security



Based on a lot of folks saying the emachine 6212 (Athlon 64 3200, 512 mb, 160gb hd) $550 deal was good a few weeks ago, this seemed like it was at least in the ballpark of that since you get the 3400 and 200 gb hd instead. Note - if you order online you may not have to pay sales tax either, so that could be factored in. OR this is one you could pick up in a store as well.



I will say I do not know how "upgradable" the mobo is, but I think the site says it has two memory slots with one used ( not quite as flexible as 4 slots, but one is open I guess) and has agp video slot I think



I don't know how good HP is (that statement ought to start a few comments alone...) but this might be a good one.



But Anyway - good deal or not? As I said, I am both passing this on to folks that are looking, as well as trying to get a sense for me if I do get teh green light to pull the trigger sooner or later.