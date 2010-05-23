Seeking recommendations for 'free' PDF Maker

Hi,
you can use - http://www.primopdf.com/download.aspx
I have been using an old version of Adobe Acrobat which will not run under Windows 7, and it also has far more features than I need just to create pdfs from Word. So I've looked at some of the freeware that's around, but would like a recommendation of a good one.
What I've found is that compared to Acrobat, they don't seem to do much compression, or maybe I just haven't found the right settings. Using a profile called "Smallest File Size", Acrobat will reduce a 1.6MB .doc file with embedded images to about a 65KB .pdf. PDFCreator, as an example, produces a 450KB pdf. Same story with CutePDF.
I want small files to save wear and tear on my newsletter readers. Any suggestions, either for an application, or for suitable settings?
Thanks in advance
Perry B