Office & Productivity Software forum

General discussion

Seeking recommendations for 'free' PDF Maker

by porthome / May 23, 2010 11:29 PM PDT

I have been using an old version of Adobe Acrobat which will not run under Windows 7, and it also has far more features than I need just to create pdfs from Word. So I've looked at some of the freeware that's around, but would like a recommendation of a good one.

What I've found is that compared to Acrobat, they don't seem to do much compression, or maybe I just haven't found the right settings. Using a profile called "Smallest File Size", Acrobat will reduce a 1.6MB .doc file with embedded images to about a 65KB .pdf. PDFCreator, as an example, produces a 450KB pdf. Same story with CutePDF.

I want small files to save wear and tear on my newsletter readers. Any suggestions, either for an application, or for suitable settings?

Thanks in advance

Perry B

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Seeking recommendations for 'free' PDF Maker
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Seeking recommendations for 'free' PDF Maker
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Seeking recommendations for 'free' PDF Maker
by pcs365_12 / June 3, 2010 3:16 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
It is really a hard work
by PireKanon / June 3, 2010 7:19 PM PDT

You can refer to Acrobat to make the PDF file smaller by sacrificing the resolution of the images of PDF files. But there will be a limitations, just as you said that. Maybe you can use WinRAR to compress the file once more. If that way can hardly meet your need. You may try to split the file using special application like PDF Splitter, which would help you split your file into some smaller ones. Then you can easily add them in your email attachments. Hope it helps and be well.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Best PDF Creator
by skrewdge / June 29, 2010 1:49 PM PDT

If you're looking for a cheap PDF Creator program be sure to check out http://www.mcburrz.com/pdfcreatorsuite.html where they have a product called PDF Creator Suite that uses several open source PDF programs. The benefits of using these is that they are much less expensive than Adobe (only $7.95 to download), and they come with features like merge multiple files to PDF, split PDF into multiple PDFs, create PDFs, and even compression, which will come in useful if you are looking for small size PDFs.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Office & Productivity Software forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.