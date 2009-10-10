Good job. Thanks for this valuable information.
Please be aware that Security Tool is a rogue program that will be dropped on computers by a Trojan. Once infected computer users may tend to search Internet for the term "Security Tool Removal." Some of the links will redirected users to a malicious websites that will download another malware on visitors computer.
