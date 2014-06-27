How To forum

security strips

by PorkyJJ / June 27, 2014 9:36 PM PDT

Once every week or so I'll buy a medication from the Wal-Mart pharmacy. The box has a white vinyl security strip with sticky tape on the inside of the cardboard lid.

We know that these strips need to be swiped on the "deactivation pad" so we're able to walk out the door of the store. I found, on occasion, that sometimes the deactivation doesn't work and when I exit the store the alarms goes off. I turn red faced and all the other neat emotions/reactions. The WalMart greeter checks my receipt and I'm on my way.

I made mention of this issue to the girl at the pharmacy counter and she didn't seemed too concerned about it. So, I wrote an email to the store which in turn went to the store manager. "We'll look into it" Couple of weeks later, it's still broken.. I'd have to go through the store's main checkout for it to properly deactivate.

Method to my madness:
I opened a few strips to find out it's nothing short of a small metal strip inside the vinyl case. It looks exactly like the old school metal cassette tapes....and probably is. Does any one know anything about these?
I have no need for these but curiosity always gets the best of me with techy stuff

I'm guessing the question is How does article surveillance
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 29, 2014 12:25 AM PDT
In reply to: security strips
Walmart?
by Jerry W G / August 5, 2014 3:03 AM PDT
In reply to: security strips

Have you thought about buying your medication somewhere else? I'm sure there are other outlets where you won't have problems. And if you do have problems the other outlet might follow through on the fix.

Extra measure
by Willy / August 6, 2014 11:29 PM PDT
In reply to: security strips

Since you're an legitimate customer and have the paperwork to proceed to walk out, then do the following. Place items in a "foil wrap/pouch" and then seal it. It MUST be full surrounded by metal or foil in order to work. Simple "heavy" alum. foil wrap will do as well. If for some reason it still goes off you have paperwork to prove you're OK. Otherwise, if it works you have reduced hassle of explaining yourself and you do a have a reason, it's their fault. You can also further place in metal container to include wrapping drug items as well. You can re-use food type foil bags that have the "aluminium sides", really mylar but true metal is best. These are simple yet effective security strips, but you interfering with basic RF signal or signature which the detectors are designed to pick-up on. I do recommend only the purchased drugs be items enclosed in metal container/bag/pouch though. Since, you now have a running history of explaining what you had to deal with, maybe they'll actually fix or realize a problem exists and want to correct that.

tada -----Willy Happy

