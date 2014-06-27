security strips

Once every week or so I'll buy a medication from the Wal-Mart pharmacy. The box has a white vinyl security strip with sticky tape on the inside of the cardboard lid.



We know that these strips need to be swiped on the "deactivation pad" so we're able to walk out the door of the store. I found, on occasion, that sometimes the deactivation doesn't work and when I exit the store the alarms goes off. I turn red faced and all the other neat emotions/reactions. The WalMart greeter checks my receipt and I'm on my way.



I made mention of this issue to the girl at the pharmacy counter and she didn't seemed too concerned about it. So, I wrote an email to the store which in turn went to the store manager. "We'll look into it" Couple of weeks later, it's still broken.. I'd have to go through the store's main checkout for it to properly deactivate.



Method to my madness:

I opened a few strips to find out it's nothing short of a small metal strip inside the vinyl case. It looks exactly like the old school metal cassette tapes....and probably is. Does any one know anything about these?

I have no need for these but curiosity always gets the best of me with techy stuff