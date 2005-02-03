Security software that's a must on any new PC.

If your OS is XP, you will want service pack 2 installed prior to your first time connection if possible. Your broadband connection should also connect through a router which has a NAT (hardware) firewall. This is a deterent and not totally secure, however. You will want a decent browser and e-mail handler and the two that come from MS with XP are not on the "good" list. You can also install a software firewall but these may take some tweaking to make them work as you wish. I use the free Sygate product. I don't know if it's ever blocked an attack but that's not what's most important. Lastly, an overlooked defense is ones personal care while surfing. Some would say never jump off a building without a parachute. I say, never jump off a building. Hope that helps.
Before connecting a new desktop PC to the internet for the first time using either cable modem or DSL; besides having a very good anti-virus software program installed; what other software should I also have installed before I connect to the internet using a high speed connection for the first time?
Big Steve
