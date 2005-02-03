Security software that's a must on any new PC.

Desktops forum

by Big Steve / February 3, 2005 7:13 PM PST

Before connecting a new desktop PC to the internet for the first time using either cable modem or DSL; besides having a very good anti-virus software program installed; what other software should I also have installed before I connect to the internet using a high speed connection for the first time?

This might depend
by Steven Haninger / February 4, 2005 2:41 AM PST

If your OS is XP, you will want service pack 2 installed prior to your first time connection if possible. Your broadband connection should also connect through a router which has a NAT (hardware) firewall. This is a deterent and not totally secure, however. You will want a decent browser and e-mail handler and the two that come from MS with XP are not on the "good" list. You can also install a software firewall but these may take some tweaking to make them work as you wish. I use the free Sygate product. I don't know if it's ever blocked an attack but that's not what's most important. Lastly, an overlooked defense is ones personal care while surfing. Some would say never jump off a building without a parachute. I say, never jump off a building. Hope that helps.

Your new PC security..
by John Robie / February 4, 2005 6:00 AM PST

Hi Big Steve,

I see you are concerned about your new computer's security especially since you recently posted the other day:

http://reviews.cnet.com/5208-7586-0.html?forumID=68&threadID=62148&messageID=736563

Steven Haninger is an excellent computer tech and has given good advice along with others, but since you have made two different threads showing your concern, may I suggest you post in the Virus & Security Alerts forum. There are many experts there just waiting for someone concerned like you to post.

http://reviews.cnet.com/5204-6132-0.html?forumID=32&start=0

As for myself, on my best desktop (WinXP SP2), I have Nortons Systems Works (it has the AntiVirus included along with other great stuff), and two free Spyware detection programs (AdAware & SpyBot), and the new BETA Microsoft Anti-Spyware (currently free until around July). I have the Firewall in WinXP SP2 disabled to use the free Zone Alarm Firewall as it gives coverage on the IN and OUT.

On my other computers I use the free Avast antiVirus program instead of the free AVG, free Spyware (AdAware & SpyBot) and the free Zone Alarm Firewall.

Regards,

