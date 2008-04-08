Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

Security Scans-Computer On or Off?

by USLookouts / April 8, 2008 8:07 AM PDT

Currently using Trend Micro Internet Security 2007 on 1 computer, Norton on another...TM can only perform scan w/computer on...Norton scans w/computer off and is less invasive (set it and forget it)

CNET's latest review on TM is outdated...what do you say?

Thanks...

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Security Scans-Computer On or Off?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Security Scans-Computer On or Off?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
8 total posts
Collapse -
Ummm..How Do You Scan With Computer Off?
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / April 8, 2008 8:25 AM PDT

Certainly, a scan with the computer off would be less invasive. It wouldn't scan anything. It's OFF. Obviously, the computer must turn "on" somehow in order for a scan to occur.. Once that's done, both full system scans should operate in much the same manner.

Then again, if you're basically saying that Norton drags the computer down more than Trend Micro, I would certainly agree.. But that's just my personal experience of seeing both operate.

Although we use neither of the two you've mentioned, we perform most of our full system scans at a time when the user isn't at the computer...meal time, after hours, etc.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Please share which security software you are using?
by USLookouts / April 9, 2008 6:23 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
ON Which Computer?? I Take Care Of 50 Or 60..
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / April 10, 2008 2:00 PM PDT

Most of our corporate machines are running McAfee Enterprise 8.0i or 8.5i.(About 50 computers or so are using this type of corporate version which the normal home owner won't be able to use because of licensing restraints.) My home machine is running an old version of McAfee VirusScan 7.03..

My daughters are running AVG Free and McAfee Enterprise.

As to my few customers, some use Norton.. a few use the old McAfee I've got installed, and others are using AVG, Avast, and Avira Antivir.

And NONE of them are able to scan the computer when it's turned OFF.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) And That's Only The Antivirus Programs....
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / April 10, 2008 2:00 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Do you mean safe mode when you wrote "Off"
by Donna Buenaventura / April 10, 2008 9:27 PM PDT

No antivirus can scan a computer that is off.
If you mean.. safe mode scan is not an option using TM. Unfortunately, it is not an option.
Please see: http://esupport.trendmicro.com/support/viewxml.do?ContentID=EN-1036122&id=EN-1036122

It says "Trend Micro Internet Security Pro, Trend Micro Internet Security and Trend Micro AntiVirus plus AntiSpyware will not run in Safe Mode."

Norton 2008 allows you to scan in safe mode.
I agree that the new editions of Norton is light to use.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Scan
by USLookouts / April 12, 2008 4:37 PM PDT

Donna...thank you for responding and asking about safe mode scans...no, I am not asking about safe mode scans, but you helped me to better organize my question (also, thanks to you Grif as well) so here it is...Norton told me that if I miss a scheduled scan due to the computer being off at that time-that as soon as I power on the computer the Norton scan will kick in...TM told me that if I miss the scheduled scan, it would not kick in again until the next scheduled scan is due (all of this has to do with trying to figure out whether I have to leave my computer on 24-7 or not)...the other observation I have is that TM requires much more interactive response to scans than does the Norton-I was going to get rid of the Norton as it is almost expired, and add that machine to the TM I have on another-if you guys have any recommendation, whether for a new program to cover 3 total machines, or using either the TM or the Norton I have now, I'd sure appreciate knowing what it is. Thanks, D.B.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Norton scheduled scans
by Donna Buenaventura / April 12, 2008 8:23 PM PDT
In reply to: Scan

Depending on your scheduled scan... Norton will notify you if you've missed the scheduled scan when your computer has been turn on - Quickscan, weekly full scan or other customized scan you have in its task.

I don't have TM but their support site says:
Trend Micro Internet Security does not perform Scheduled Scans on the following occasions:
Your computer is in hibernate or suspended mode
Your computer is in standby mode
No user is logged on to Windows
http://esupport.trendmicro.com/support/viewxml.do?ContentID=EN-1036626&id=EN-1036626

If TM support told you that their product do not notify you for missed scheduled scan then I suggest that you try to modify the task using the Windows Task Scheduler. See if you can adjust it to trigger the task if it failed to run on schedule.

>>>if you guys have any recommendation, whether for a new program to cover 3 total machines, or using either the TM or the Norton I have now, I'd sure appreciate knowing what it is.

I can only recommend to remove Norton if you do not plan to renew it.
If your TM got active subscription and you wish to continue using, just take advantage of it by installing to the machine where Norton will be removed.
It's better than no antivirus at all.
If you prefer to try another antivirus, you can try to use avast! Home edition (freeware). However, the features is not the same as paid versions. You will need to install and manage standalone security tools (e.g. firewall, antivirus, privacy tool, antispam, parental controls etc)

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum 8 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.