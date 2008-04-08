Security Scans-Computer On or Off?

Certainly, a scan with the computer off would be less invasive. It wouldn't scan anything. It's OFF. Obviously, the computer must turn "on" somehow in order for a scan to occur.. Once that's done, both full system scans should operate in much the same manner.
Then again, if you're basically saying that Norton drags the computer down more than Trend Micro, I would certainly agree.. But that's just my personal experience of seeing both operate.
Although we use neither of the two you've mentioned, we perform most of our full system scans at a time when the user isn't at the computer...meal time, after hours, etc.
Hope this helps.
Grif
Currently using Trend Micro Internet Security 2007 on 1 computer, Norton on another...TM can only perform scan w/computer on...Norton scans w/computer off and is less invasive (set it and forget it)
CNET's latest review on TM is outdated...what do you say?
Thanks...