Security Scans-Computer On or Off?

Depending on your scheduled scan... Norton will notify you if you've missed the scheduled scan when your computer has been turn on - Quickscan, weekly full scan or other customized scan you have in its task.



I don't have TM but their support site says:

Trend Micro Internet Security does not perform Scheduled Scans on the following occasions:

Your computer is in hibernate or suspended mode

Your computer is in standby mode

No user is logged on to Windows

http://esupport.trendmicro.com/support/viewxml.do?ContentID=EN-1036626&id=EN-1036626



If TM support told you that their product do not notify you for missed scheduled scan then I suggest that you try to modify the task using the Windows Task Scheduler. See if you can adjust it to trigger the task if it failed to run on schedule.



>>>if you guys have any recommendation, whether for a new program to cover 3 total machines, or using either the TM or the Norton I have now, I'd sure appreciate knowing what it is.



I can only recommend to remove Norton if you do not plan to renew it.

If your TM got active subscription and you wish to continue using, just take advantage of it by installing to the machine where Norton will be removed.

It's better than no antivirus at all.

If you prefer to try another antivirus, you can try to use avast! Home edition (freeware). However, the features is not the same as paid versions. You will need to install and manage standalone security tools (e.g. firewall, antivirus, privacy tool, antispam, parental controls etc)