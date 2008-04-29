security question

i agree about it not jiving as you say, but despite my best efforts it would appear access has been gained to reproduce documents. whether this was a one off or ongoing i don't know. also whether initial physical access may have been the route, or access which then permitted subsequent internet entry, i'm guessing really.



i use a wired broadband router, standalone machine. zonealarm firewall and anti-virus, plus spyblock and avg anti malware.



I've probably done all the things normal non techy type people would do, figuring i might be targeted, but i wouldn't really know what else i could do.



for the future, is there any way i can log or record information that goes through the usb ports?



also, do you know of any pages documenting msn messenger hacking (if that's the right word). may or may not be relevent to my first point, but there are things incidences i could investigate.



ok so it looks like a format and reinstallation. is there any way i can retain my internet connection info, i can't remember my password so wondered if i could save or a link to it so that i can still connect. failing that i'll have to ring my isp i guess.



appreciate any help thanks.