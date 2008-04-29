Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

security question

by zoodemon / April 29, 2008 11:58 PM PDT

hi

i'd like to clean my pc completely. i'm unsure whether i should just reformat my drive and reinstall or whether my drive would be clean enough if i just uninstalled everything i perceive deletable including all programs etc.

what would you recommend?

before i do either, is there a list of what i should keep in terms of backing up system files, drivers, passwords, emails etc or do you think these could be carrying the risk of compromise with them?

appreciate any help thanks

Question...
by Larry38 / April 30, 2008 2:28 AM PDT
In reply to: security question

You did not say why you need to clean your PC. Can you please share with us a reason, so that we can help you.

Larry

hacking
by zoodemon / April 30, 2008 4:31 AM PDT
In reply to: Question...

hi i have good reason to believe my pc has been hacked and documents copied. can't say any more than that really. i'm careful about what i download, i don't file share and i don't open attachments. i use win xp sp2 and i have firewalls and anti-virus etc.

i can find nothing suspicious, but i think i have to take all precautions from now on.

If You're Sure You've Been Hacked..
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / April 30, 2008 6:07 AM PDT
In reply to: hacking

...and your computer has been tampered with, then wiping the drive completely is the best course of action, then reinstalled the operating system after formatting, etc...

But your answer above confuses me..

"i can find nothing suspicious"

And ..

"i have good reason to believe my pc has been hacked and documents copied"

Those two statements don't jive.. What have you used to "find nothing suspicious"? Which type of antispyware programs have you used so far?...And copying of documents usually takes physical contact with the computer unless for control of your computer has been accessed from elsewhere.. You would notice that type of behaviour..

So, what type of internet connection do you have? Broadband, wirless, wired, dial-up, something else?

Use a router? Wired or wireless?

-
by zoodemon / April 30, 2008 7:52 AM PDT

i agree about it not jiving as you say, but despite my best efforts it would appear access has been gained to reproduce documents. whether this was a one off or ongoing i don't know. also whether initial physical access may have been the route, or access which then permitted subsequent internet entry, i'm guessing really.

i use a wired broadband router, standalone machine. zonealarm firewall and anti-virus, plus spyblock and avg anti malware.

I've probably done all the things normal non techy type people would do, figuring i might be targeted, but i wouldn't really know what else i could do.

for the future, is there any way i can log or record information that goes through the usb ports?

also, do you know of any pages documenting msn messenger hacking (if that's the right word). may or may not be relevent to my first point, but there are things incidences i could investigate.

ok so it looks like a format and reinstallation. is there any way i can retain my internet connection info, i can't remember my password so wondered if i could save or a link to it so that i can still connect. failing that i'll have to ring my isp i guess.

appreciate any help thanks.

STill No Specifics Given
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / April 30, 2008 9:12 AM PDT
In reply to: -

What, if anything, was found by AVG antispyware and Spyblock?

You still haven't told us WHY you think documents have been reproduced? Your statement: "it would appear access has been gained to reproduce documents" leads me to believe you are only guessing such has occurred. What specifically have you seen and why are you assuming such has happened.

And YES, instant messengers have security holes.. (It's why we don't use them in our government agency.) They are trojans and such which primarily target MSN Messenger, AOL Messenger, and others. If you don't need it, don't use it.
___________

What do you mean you can't remember your password? Do you mean for internet access? And you didn't write it down somewhere? If you're using a broadband router, you shouldn't need a password.. Most DSL and Cable ISP's don't require a password.

Hope this helps.

Grif

specifics
by zoodemon / April 30, 2008 9:49 PM PDT

i'm just saying some personal documents have become knowledegable to others that's all. i just need to try and cover all bases for the future, i'm not being paranoid, just following processes.

i do obviously have my isp logon saved in the connection dial box, but if i format and reinstall that info will be lost (i'm guessing).

any ideas on the point about usb port use?

thanks

Re: USB port use and password
by Kees Bakker / April 30, 2008 10:02 PM PDT
In reply to: specifics
