Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

Security Issues with StickyKeys

by Marianna Schmudlach / March 14, 2007 5:27 AM PDT

March 14th, 2007 by Trend Micro
This is one of those things that go unnoticed until someone comes up with a deviously crafted malware to demonstrate its potential. If you?re on a Windows system, try hitting the SHIFT key five times and you?ll see a dialog box similar to the one below.


http://blog.trendmicro.com/

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Security Issues with StickyKeys
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Security Issues with StickyKeys
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
8 total posts
Collapse -
Stickies
by Seated / March 16, 2007 1:58 AM PDT

Thank you for alerting this dummy about StickyKeys. I couldn't resist trying this out and disabling StickyKeys. However, I now have sticky icons showing beside some locked discussions in this forum. These discussions are also perpetually at the beginning of the forum. Donna's welcome message has become the most recent addition to this list. Now, how do I get rid of these stickies and once again allow the most recent messages to show at the top of the forum? Help! and thanks.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Will get rid of the other stickies
by Donna Buenaventura / March 16, 2007 2:03 AM PDT
In reply to: Stickies

We are in the process of organizing the sticky messages here so we will have 1 permanent sticky only instead of 3 or 4. The others will be 'unpinned' when we're done in placing them in 1 sticky thread only.

Thank you.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Stickies
by Seated / March 16, 2007 2:34 AM PDT

Thanks for this information. I had assumed that I had messed up again while pretending to know what I was doing.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Thanks for the patience :-)
by Donna Buenaventura / March 16, 2007 2:38 AM PDT
In reply to: Stickies
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Donna
by tomron / March 16, 2007 2:53 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks for the suggestion Tom :-)
by Donna Buenaventura / March 16, 2007 3:06 AM PDT
In reply to: Donna

Yes, it requires an update.

The plan (suggested by Bob Proffitt) is to have them per post so we don't need to worry in re-writing it in case there's change of URL or if there's new owner of the software. Example: CWShredder and HijackThis are now owned by Trend Micro.
Or if a particular is no longer supported due to acquisition and develope a new version instead of updating the old one e.g. Kerio v2

If other tools will be acquired by another group, person or company... posting it separately as response in the "Welcome message" will allow us to just delete the post that requires a change instead of re-writing it all or posting a new comment on the small change.

We will include most of the items mentioned in the said links you provided Tom.

Again, thanks!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Your welcome
by tomron / March 16, 2007 3:12 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum 8 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.