Security Advisory 2798897 (Certificate Trust List Updated)

Thank you, Carol for posting this. Everything I found on MS.com and Google regarding KB 2798897, EGO.GOV.TR, etc. seemed to indicate site and cert were safe. Thanks for passing on the straight scoop, I wish MS's vernacular were as straight forward.
Have a happy and prosperous New Year.
Charlie
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.