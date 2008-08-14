Securing home network

Windows should offer WPA after the router is set to WPA unless you are running a very very old XP without the service packs.
I have a few questions about securing my existing home network. I was not here at the time the network was set up, but it is unsecured; the username/password for the router it is connected to are the factory defaults and the connection is unencrypted.
Would encrypting the network with WEP encryption (WEP is the only option available according to one of the Windows boxes on the network) cause any problems with the existing network? Would all three computers using this network still be connected?
Also, is there anyway to make WPA/WPA2 encryption available?
The router is a wireless-g linksys model; the machines connecting to it are two Win XP boxes and one Mac.