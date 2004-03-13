It fixes the waste issue.
The copies are for personal use so they lock it to your PC/supported device... What you are not happy with is their definition and restrictions.
Bob
I like imported music and have downloaded music from the UK Virgin site (99p per song). Unfortunately, the format is .wma. With the added security, I cannot convert to .mp3 in order to store on my iPod. Are there any tools that let me do this?
My only option is to record to CD and then rip to mp3. A waste of time and of a blank CD.
<Please note that the Virgin site states that copies can be made for *personal" use.>
-Phil