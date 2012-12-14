if icons and all text are large check this . 1 left click on internet ex. 2 left click on the little gear top right of page. 3 see if zoom is 100% if not change it. to 100%
I hope this is the right forum! I am having an issue with Secunia psi 3.0. I have not been able to get a solution, or even a response, from the company.
I orignially used version 2.0 with no problems. When I switched to version 3.0, it made all my icons on the desktop, and really everything, much larger. This is not acceptable. Never had this problem with 2.0.
Anyone have any ideas how to correct this?
Thank you!