Searching the right tool or method

Hello,
I want to build a website that will manage customers, inventory and prices. Not too complicated.
I need to build 2 types of web pages:
1. Pages that display information from the DB as a table and as a customize form.
2. Pages that will allow the user to add or edit information from the DB, again as a table and a customiz form.
I'm familiar with codding and DB SQL.
i don't know which method to choose:
php or .net.
I also got a recommendation on these tools:
laravel,codeigniter,symfony2, Yii, Zend Framework
I want to find the best and easiest way or tool to build this website.
I don't care to pay for a tool if it will make this process easier.
Can you please advise?
Thank you.
