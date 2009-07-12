Searching for a Developer Laptop

Hello Frank,



I currently own an HP 6910P.

I use Visual Studio, VBA, SQL Server 2005 Dev edition and I administer a proprietary software product. I understand exactly what you are looking for as it is so hard to determine a good machine based on reviews.

I use VMWARE to test my developed applications in multiple environments. Video works relatively well on my machine. My OS is Vista Business 64Bit and I jump continuously between environments using aero. I just purchased a new laptop because I wanted a fresh machine that would add a bit more fun, but my HP is really sturdy and I drag it around with me all the time. I have an extra battery that adds to the battery I already have and gives me roughly 6 hours or power. The great thing about vista is the really nifty gadgets which add some entertainment while working.

My recommendation is as follows:

1) at least 4Gigs (also I would stick with the business machines for either IBM or HP) and must be upgradable to 8gigs. You will thank me when you are able to create multiple OS environments using VMWARE Workstation and emulate server/client interaction on your local machine. Also stick with VMWARE it makes better use of your video card and you can use aero while on your virtual box in full screen mode.

2) Processor should be Pentium Core 2 Duo >= '2.20Ghz'

> '2.20Ghz' is gravy.

3) You will need a discrete video card that works as a Hybrid. So when you are on the road it will either utilize the discrete memory or the onboard mem to save battery power.

4) HD space is important so that you can partition your virtual HD space to your virtual enviornments.

I just purchased a Lenovo Y550 because I was looking to have a little fun and I want that 8gig flexibility.

Unfortunately I have no specific machine to recommend as you will need to assess based on the look and feel for you. I am a key pounder and need a sturdy ,machine I also tend to lug my machine with me, so I have a Booq Bag back pack and one of their sleeves as well.

I did consider getting a Mac, but the price seemed to be for those that wanted the service, Mac OS and the actual laptop design, and I do not develop using any of the Unix/Linux systems so the investment was not good for me, but who knows it may work for you. However, those are the most important things you will need to look for and funny when you start looking with those specs you will notice how limited your choices will become and see how much they vary in design and price.

Good Luck,