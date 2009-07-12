Searching for a Developer Laptop

Even today, once in a while I've see this happen. Maybe there is no laptop made yet to do this proper or maybe you need to consider that even DVD players have a delay as you seek a chapter.
But today I use a simple 550 buck laptop from HP and run VS2008 Pro to port my apps from Palm to WinMo. I'm sure I could do more but even the office netbook is running the older visual studio, MySQL and does steller presentations.
Besides the movie issue I think any laptop that you like the display on and if you bump up the battery size will likely be fine.
Bob
Hi everyone,
I'm looking to purchase a laptop where I may be running the following at the same time:
- development software using a Visual Studio package and/or Macromedia
- a webserver to host a website locally
- a database
I would be outdoors frequently as well, so a non-glossy, yet bright, screen is essential. Also, the construction must be sturdy enough so that when I move around daily, should an accident happen, the laptop will withstand it.
In addition to this, I'd also like for it to be my personal laptop
- good battery life for when I'm out of range of an electrical outlet
- ability to watch movies without any lag in viewing
Overall, I'm not quite sure which laptop brands should be in the running since I haven't purchased one ever. I've been looking at Lenovo and HP.
Thanks in advance for any help you may provide.