Laptops forum

General discussion

Searching for a Developer Laptop

by frankfrank15 / July 12, 2009 3:59 AM PDT

Hi everyone,

I'm looking to purchase a laptop where I may be running the following at the same time:
- development software using a Visual Studio package and/or Macromedia
- a webserver to host a website locally
- a database

I would be outdoors frequently as well, so a non-glossy, yet bright, screen is essential. Also, the construction must be sturdy enough so that when I move around daily, should an accident happen, the laptop will withstand it.

In addition to this, I'd also like for it to be my personal laptop
- good battery life for when I'm out of range of an electrical outlet
- ability to watch movies without any lag in viewing

Overall, I'm not quite sure which laptop brands should be in the running since I haven't purchased one ever. I've been looking at Lenovo and HP.

Thanks in advance for any help you may provide.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Searching for a Developer Laptop
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Searching for a Developer Laptop
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
10 total posts
Collapse -
ability to watch movies without any lag in viewing
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 12, 2009 4:06 AM PDT

Even today, once in a while I've see this happen. Maybe there is no laptop made yet to do this proper or maybe you need to consider that even DVD players have a delay as you seek a chapter.

But today I use a simple 550 buck laptop from HP and run VS2008 Pro to port my apps from Palm to WinMo. I'm sure I could do more but even the office netbook is running the older visual studio, MySQL and does steller presentations.

Besides the movie issue I think any laptop that you like the display on and if you bump up the battery size will likely be fine.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Good example!
by frankfrank15 / July 12, 2009 12:19 PM PDT

Thanks, for the comments. Actually, I was speaking more about the lag in rendering the video from AVI files etc. I like your example, but I guess I'm thinking that I would need better hardware to run Visual Studio, Oracle and such. Guess I'm overestimating my needs?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Let me share.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 12, 2009 12:30 PM PDT
In reply to: Good example!

We run MySQL and our "Collector" application on a simple 1.8GHz Athlon 64 Compaq R3000 set to battery save mode or 800MHz. It has 512MB RAM, XP Pro and not any sign of being overworked.

Any current laptop usually has dual core CPUs, 6 to 8 times the RAM so where could be see an issue with overtaxing such a system?

As to AVI rendering, even the most powerful desktop I've seen rarely can transcode an AVI without lag. So let's set that work aside for background work or when we are not working on our applications.

Now I do run into developers that want the latest shiny highest clock rate, 3D chipset and more and use such "requirements" to get the laptop they want. But in reality I'm doing great with your average laptop and if it dies or not I can replace it for not much every few years. Why this matters is the developer that max'd out today will have to live with it far longer than my average laptop. And in 2 years you can imagine what we get then is HOW MANY TIMES better?
Bob
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Laptop suggestions
by friedlobster / July 12, 2009 4:45 AM PDT

Might i suggest a fully loaded Lenove 3000 N500 or an Dell latitude.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
What about HP?
by frankfrank15 / July 12, 2009 12:21 PM PDT
In reply to: Laptop suggestions

Thanks for your feedback.

I'm surprised you didn't mention HP in this thread. I get the impression that I should be going for an HP in terms of value for hardware performance. There is no doubt that Lenovo is tops in terms of quality and the price is up there as well. But it seems that HP is cheaper for the same hardware specs for Lenovo and is also the same price as Dell when delivery is accounted for. Am I missing something here?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I am also a Developer
by imanym / July 16, 2009 12:20 PM PDT
In reply to: What about HP?

Hello Frank,

I currently own an HP 6910P.
I use Visual Studio, VBA, SQL Server 2005 Dev edition and I administer a proprietary software product. I understand exactly what you are looking for as it is so hard to determine a good machine based on reviews.
I use VMWARE to test my developed applications in multiple environments. Video works relatively well on my machine. My OS is Vista Business 64Bit and I jump continuously between environments using aero. I just purchased a new laptop because I wanted a fresh machine that would add a bit more fun, but my HP is really sturdy and I drag it around with me all the time. I have an extra battery that adds to the battery I already have and gives me roughly 6 hours or power. The great thing about vista is the really nifty gadgets which add some entertainment while working.
My recommendation is as follows:
1) at least 4Gigs (also I would stick with the business machines for either IBM or HP) and must be upgradable to 8gigs. You will thank me when you are able to create multiple OS environments using VMWARE Workstation and emulate server/client interaction on your local machine. Also stick with VMWARE it makes better use of your video card and you can use aero while on your virtual box in full screen mode.
2) Processor should be Pentium Core 2 Duo >= '2.20Ghz'
> '2.20Ghz' is gravy.
3) You will need a discrete video card that works as a Hybrid. So when you are on the road it will either utilize the discrete memory or the onboard mem to save battery power.
4) HD space is important so that you can partition your virtual HD space to your virtual enviornments.
I just purchased a Lenovo Y550 because I was looking to have a little fun and I want that 8gig flexibility.
Unfortunately I have no specific machine to recommend as you will need to assess based on the look and feel for you. I am a key pounder and need a sturdy ,machine I also tend to lug my machine with me, so I have a Booq Bag back pack and one of their sleeves as well.
I did consider getting a Mac, but the price seemed to be for those that wanted the service, Mac OS and the actual laptop design, and I do not develop using any of the Unix/Linux systems so the investment was not good for me, but who knows it may work for you. However, those are the most important things you will need to look for and funny when you start looking with those specs you will notice how limited your choices will become and see how much they vary in design and price.
Good Luck,

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
The problem I have with virtual machines is that
by orlbuckeye / July 20, 2009 5:41 AM PDT
In reply to: I am also a Developer

the graphics isn't the same as my real environment. I haven't tried to actually install the graphic driver within the virtual pc to see if that works. Every OS i've install in Sun's or MS virtual pc have lower resolution then my primary OS.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Graphics
by imanym / July 20, 2009 7:19 AM PDT

Yes, that is true but VMWARE doesn't have that problem. I used Microsoft Virtual Desktop 8Mb only
I bought Parallel 8 Mb only I bought VMWARE and it has much better hardware support and works much better than the two I just mentioned. The video card reflects exactly what my hardware video card is 256. The driver of course is VMWARE's but it works much, much better.
In vista I can use VMWARE in full screen and still use the Vista Business Aero while in that desktop, you can not do that with the others I mentioned unless they are minimized.

I must say VMWARE is the reason I took Virtualization more seriously it works much better than the other two and I had the same thing with the video.
I strongly suggest you try out the trial at vmware's website you will not regret it.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
What about HP?
by imanym / July 19, 2009 3:33 AM PDT
In reply to: What about HP?

I needed to get a bigger laptop (I currently own a 14"r and wanted a 15"). My options were, IBM Lenovo, HP or MAC. The Lenovo ideapads were very noce looking and had the size I was looking for, but it failed in 1) Although the hardware supported virtualization, it was not selectable in the Bios, which meant that if VMWARE couldn't turn it on I would have issues.
2) The question of a bios upgrade was addressed directly to them in the tech support blog but they failed to even acknowledge the request. Deal breaker 2
There was an HP that was just AWESOME "HP NV032UA HDX 16-1370US ". The machine was beautiful. However, I just did not want another HP. I will say though, HP was the only machine (even the Sony's didn't have VT enabling)that had the ability to enable VT hardware. I must say that, that machine is BEAUTIFUL. It also has the power to do whatever you need to do.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Laptops forum 10 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.