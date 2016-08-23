Windows 10 forum

Search function doesn't fully function anymore....

by Rmbar / August 23, 2016 3:21 PM PDT

I've been doing a bit of trouble shooting, since I noticed as of the past couple days the search function wasn't seeing files it's previously found for me-its faster for me to type the name and click than manually navigate to the correct folder. After doing a bit of testing, anything on my E drive doesn't seem to pop up unless I click More>(file type). C drive still seems to work correctly, though haven't done extensive tests.

This feature WAS previously working-I discovered this bug while looking for a file I'd searched for many times previously, but didn't show up until I specified the file type. How do I fix this??

Rmbar has chosen the best answer to their question.
14 total posts

Best Answer chosen by Rmbar

I dodged a direct answer here. Here it is.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 25, 2016 1:09 PM PDT

"UltraSearch can be started from the context menu of your Windows Explorer - starting a search within the selected directory could not be easier."

Since this is just a click away in Explorer, that seems to meet your need.

Closest I can get!
by Rmbar / September 12, 2016 2:55 PM PDT

Tried other solutions that were posted here today, some time after they were posted-got side tracked and forgot about the topic for a bit. Anyways I've pinned it to my taskbar for easy searching. It does return results faster and from everywhere that I tested, so it's the best alternative I'm seeing.

I cheat.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 23, 2016 3:49 PM PDT

I'm using other file search apps.

PS. Why I don't fix it.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 23, 2016 3:54 PM PDT
In reply to: I cheat.
Tried that...
by Rmbar / August 23, 2016 4:05 PM PDT

Already messed with those options, doesn't help. Also re-indexed the drive.

If I were to use one of these alternative searches-I imagine I'd have to open up a separate program for that? By that I mean-I wouldn't be able to just push Windows key-start typing to use it. That's really what I'm trying to fix-instead of manually going to a file (I already know it's location) I press windows key, start typing name to reach it faster. If I have to open up a program to do that, I don't know how much faster it'll really be.

Why does Windows 10 search have to suck...

It's a question folk have asked for years.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 23, 2016 4:17 PM PDT
In reply to: Tried that...

I've lost count how many times I open the command line and DIR.

PS. I forgot a recent search fail.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 23, 2016 4:19 PM PDT

Turns out the antivirus suite mattered. Could be a lot of things but there's never been "one thing" so I went back to always works type searches.

Post was last edited on August 23, 2016 4:19 PM PDT

Could you clarify?
by Rmbar / August 23, 2016 6:49 PM PDT

What do you mean by always works type searches?

DIR for example.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 23, 2016 7:09 PM PDT
In reply to: Could you clarify?

I grew up on computers pre-DOS so back them, well way back you didn't have a file system. Later we saw advances and at first there was the command line. That always works.

re:
by Joris903 / August 24, 2016 8:03 PM PDT

I totally agree , I now use Adobe Bridge to search for files on my machine

So back to previous question....
by Rmbar / August 24, 2016 11:16 PM PDT
In reply to: re:

Do any of these actually replace the search function? I like hitting windows key-typing in my item.

Try This.
by vembutech / August 24, 2016 11:32 PM PDT

It seems Windows Search service is disabled
Here are the following steps to enable it-
1) Click the Start button and click the RUN 
1) Type services.msc in search programs and files and press Enter
2) In the services box locate Windows Search service , right click on it and choose Properties .
3) In the startup type drop down box, choose the Automatic option.
4) Click OK and reboot your system

THANKYOU
by deejaymisty1 / September 13, 2016 12:17 AM PDT
In reply to: Try This.

THANKFUL, VERY HELPFUL.

