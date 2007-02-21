Search for the ultimate DVR/DVD recorder

Hello



I should first tell you what has happened. I use a VCR to record TV shows during the week for me and my family. I record so much that I have gone through a VCR every year for about 3 years, not to mention quite a few tapes. It runs for usually an hour or two every day/night so it was constantly running. Last night I went to put a VHS tape into the VCR and it wouldn?t let me put it in until I was able to finagle it into the slot. This got me thinking it was time to upgrade. I have a few questions first though.



The way I see it, I have two options: a DVD recorder or a DVR. Here is what I want: a DVR with DVD recorder but subscription free service. The DVD recorder should burn to dual layer DVD discs. I would like an on screen electronic programming guide, but I don?t mind programming in all the shows that I want to watch like I did with my VCR.



One that I was looking at was this

http://reviews.cnet.com/Panasonic_DMR_EH75V/4505-6474_7-31864416.html?tag=lst

It seems like a decent system though I would like a bigger hard drive but it is big enough. I mean heck its definitely more recording time than a VCR tape!



Now for what I would like. I have been trying to find out if they make DVR?s/DVD recorders that also sport built in AM/FM radio like the DVD home theater systems do. I haven?t found any and wondered if anyone else had found something like this before? If needed I can get a DVD home theater system but thought I would ask first.



Thanks for all the help.