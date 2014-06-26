Search for "partial match" unavailable?

Has been so bad that I have never relied on Microsoft's own search. I guess some would love to push the button and pay Microsoft to answer why but here I can search with other apps or gasp, the command line.
Bob
Hi. After conducting several tests on my Windows 8.1 Basic edition, it's clear that my search function is unable to search for partial words in a file name. A Microsoft support rep told me that all editions of Windows 8 are supposed to have a search option called "partial match," which solves that problem (You can find it using Windows Explorer, select your search box, and it should be listed under Advanced Options), but that option is not listed for me.
Is this a bug, or is this feature not offered in Windows 8 Basic edition?
Thanks!