Search for "partial match" unavailable?

by unipsychologist / June 26, 2014 4:35 AM PDT

Hi. After conducting several tests on my Windows 8.1 Basic edition, it's clear that my search function is unable to search for partial words in a file name. A Microsoft support rep told me that all editions of Windows 8 are supposed to have a search option called "partial match," which solves that problem (You can find it using Windows Explorer, select your search box, and it should be listed under Advanced Options), but that option is not listed for me.

Is this a bug, or is this feature not offered in Windows 8 Basic edition?

Thanks!

8 total posts

Search over the years
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 26, 2014 6:47 AM PDT

Has been so bad that I have never relied on Microsoft's own search. I guess some would love to push the button and pay Microsoft to answer why but here I can search with other apps or gasp, the command line.
Bob

Did you try a wildcard?
by Jimmy Greystone / June 26, 2014 9:50 AM PDT

Did you try a wildcard like * ? So for example I'm searching for "Somefilewitharidiculouslylongfilenamethatnoonewilleverbeabletoremember.doc" you can search for "Some*" (without the quotes).

But unless they hobbled the search function in the basic edition, or you have disk indexing turned off, you should be able to just start typing and it will start showing results based on what you've typed if you use the search charm (Windows key + S)

solved (wildcard)
by unipsychologist / June 26, 2014 12:29 PM PDT

Thanks. I was able to solve the problem within Windows Explorer using the wildcard (*).

Windows 8.1 has always been able to find partial text as long as that text comes first (as in your example above). With, and only with a wildcard character, I am now able to find files from the middle of the file name. Using the example of Somefilewitharidiculouslylongfilenamethatnoonewilleverbeabletoremember.doc, if I don't remember the word "some", but I remember the word "ridiculous," I would just have to type *ridiculous. If I don't include the asterisk, Windows will not find the file. Thanks for your help!

If anyone can confirm whether any of the Windows 8 editions has a "partial match" advanced option, please let us know here.

You can also
by Jimmy Greystone / June 26, 2014 1:25 PM PDT
In reply to: solved (wildcard)

You can also do multiple wildcards, so you could do something like *filename* or *file*remember* .

But I think initially you were given instructions for Windows 7. In Windows 8 when you start searching you'll see the search tab appear in the window and if you click on that you'll have a number of options to refine the search results.

The search charm, the bar that shows up along the side of the screen when you press the Windows key + S is also good for those quick system-wide searches. The nice thing about the search charm is it will search more than just file name, it will search things like control panel items and program names.

It Should Work but Does Not
by TromboneAl / August 26, 2014 4:02 AM PDT

I'm pretty sure that my Windows 8.1 system used to find partial matches even if the text you were searching for wasn't at the start.

Now look at this:

http://i.imgur.com/vfwAIPG.png

You'll see that the tooltip for the Advanced options includes info about partial matches. However, when I open the Advanced Options pulldown, there's nothing about partial matches.

Just so I'm sure. Here's my old school partial match. Worked
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 26, 2014 4:19 AM PDT
SOLVED - "partial match" in w8 metro interface
by vsrawat / November 28, 2015 8:00 PM PST

first, open any windows explorer window.

Click on search box (appearing at right top, above file list, where Search Library is appearing)

The toolbar will show search options.

From that click on icon "Advanced Options". It is the second icon from the top on the "Options" area, next to "Open File Location"

There, select "partial matches."

Close windows explorer window.

Now your w8 metro interface will start showing partial searches without any wildcard.

Thanks.
--
Rawat

