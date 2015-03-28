Seagate BUP no longer recognised by TV

Hey folks,





So, I bought a Seagate BUP about two months ago for storage and so that I can watch media files on my TV. I had absolutely zero problems with this (worked fine in both laptop and TV) until a couple of days ago when I plugged it into my TV and the TV registered nothing as being connected. The drive still works fine in my computer and I'm able to use a thumb drive in my TV.



The drive is formatted as NTFS. The TV is a Samsung.



I contacted Seagate customer support by email but to say that they were useless is an understatement. The staff member who replied clearly hadn't actually read a word of the email I sent through to them.



I've looked online and have seen large numbers of similar posts and have tried the various fixes offered, to no avail.



I realise that I may just need to exchange the hard drive but I'd rather not since it's fairly time consuming shifting all of my off the current drive and onto the new one.



Any help would be massively appreciated.